College-level summer baseball league which normally includes Chillicothe team won’t play this year

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — At the recommendation of league Commissioner Ron Rodriguez, the MINK League on Wednesday canceled its planned 2020 season of college-level summer baseball play.

The Chillicothe Mudcats, one of the league’s nine member teams, already had chosen to forego playing a 2020 campaign, it had been announced a couple of weeks ago.

The league’s final and widely-anticipated decision was made due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 pandemic and the many uncertainties that still remain, a Wednesday afternoon news release from league president Ky Turner and Rodriguez disclosed. The league prioritizes player, staff, and guest safety above all other factors, it stressed.

Commissioner Rodriguez said, “It is with great disappointment that the MINK League has determined that we cannot play this season.We join the many other leagues across the United States that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus and the fallout from it.

“We must have the safety of our communities, host families, players, coaches, staff, and officials as our main concern. Our communities are a vital part of the MINK League and we enjoy and appreciate their support. We made every effort to play this season and delayed the decision to make the most-educated decision possible.”

The MINK League expects to return in full force in 2021, the officials emphasized.

“The summer tradition that is MINK League Baseball is something we hold very special,” noted Turner. “2021 is going to be a very special season, a celebration.

“We want to thank all of the health care and frontline workers that have worked to keep us safe, and our thoughts are with those affected. We wish everyone to be safe and well.”

The MINK League is comprised of the Clarinda (Iowa) A's – its longest-tenured member, Clinton Creatures, Des Moines Peak Prospects, Jefferson City Renegades, Joplin Outlaws, Nevada Griffons, Sedalia Bombers, St. Joseph Mustangs, and Mudcats – the second-oldest current member, dating to the team’s 2002 inaugural season. All indications have been that each of those planned 2020 teams – the Peak Prospects and Creatures were to be participating in the league for the first time – intend to participate next summer.

Officials from league teams will convene, as usual, in the fall to plan next year’s schedule.

For updates and the latest information, fans can visit the MINK League website at www.http://www.minkleaguebaseball.com and follow the league on Twitter and Facebook.