





Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League Commissioner Kathy Howard said the league will officially open on Monday, June 29.

While the league was officially set to open in April, the season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, after several attempts to hold tryouts but delayed further due to the coronavirus, Howard said tryouts and rosters are now completed in time to start the season.

Of course more good news followed on Monday as the Boonville City Council approved to have tournaments in July. The Boonville Cal Ripken Baseball League is slated to host two tournaments: 10-year-old Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in August, and 11-year-old state tournament at the end of July.

The following are team rosters for the Babe Ruth Softball League:

6U

MAD Service

Elana Baker, Ava Gusts, Maggie Dwyer, Baya Scott, Rylea Bulen, Britta Jackson, Tora Shay.

Gary Baker will be the manager for MAD Service.

Citizen’s Community Bank

Taylor Turner, Harper Hobbs, Emryn Crawford, Zoey Kraus, Emma Scott, Danielle Brengarth, Jestine Squires, Kinzie Waibel.

Sandra Waibel will be the manager for CCB.

8U

Creations by Diana

Alana Butner, Hailey Doty, Odette Hutchison, Lanie Venable, Payton Schrader, Bella Hicks, Paisley Seely, Zoey Little, Ella Viertel, Mikayla Bohlken, Parker DeVillier, Presley DeViller.

Shauna Bohlken will be the manager for Creations by Diana.

Glasgow River Rats

Jaynie Foster, Kynlee Gerlach, Kinzie Beeler, Emma Korte, Paisley Locke, Kara Monnig, Kynleigh Stricker, Katie Strodtman, Emma Westhues, Meredith Wood.

Allison Foster will be the manager for Glasgow River Rats.

State Farm Insurance (Fayette)

Bentley Fehling, Kynna Dillon, Andelynn Frerking, Bristol Sunderland, Brylee Eubanks, Hallie Ball, Tinley Felton, Gevanvive Kennedy, Emee Beach, Quinley Shaffer.

Jeremy Dawson will be the manager for State Farm Insurance (Fayette).

10U

Rick Ball

Addison Goetze, Paizley Tyler, Scarlet Pysarchyk, Brooklyn Alberts, Emmah Franklin, Reece Ball, Avery Haynes, Kiya Hart, Aubrey Ritchie, Korabella Wilson, Karrman Leonard.

Nick Leonard will be the manager for Rick Ball.

CARSTAR

Phoenix Cantrell, Brookie Hicks, Abri Shay, Emily Cowherd, Kylee Fizer, Lily Gordon, Emma Pfeiffer, Maddy Robertson, Avery Schrick, Kinsey Biesmeyer.

Jason Schrick will be the manager for CARSTAR.

Glasgow River Rats

Brenna Adams, Lydia Friedrich, Whitleigh Hammons, Jayden Korte, Alliyah Monnig, Finley Olendorff, Riley Olendorff, Kenley Strodtman, Paysen Thies.

Carrie Adams will be the manager for Glasgow River Rats.

12U

Show-Me Home Inspections

Adi Mathis, Alycia Felgar, Rowan Stock, Brooklyn Brown, Rebecca Shaw, Rebecca Renfrow, Jentry Fenton, Beth Giroux, Katie Pfefferman, Alyssa Brownfield.

Jason Mathis will be the manager for Show-Me Home Inspections.

A-Bow-K

Mylie Edwards, Hailey Platt, Mabry Caton, Peyton Nolte, Amber Bishop, Isabel Alvizo, Cecilia Gaddis, Dakoda Leonard, Hilary James, Lauren Thompson, Lilli Moore.

Nick Edwards will be the manager for A-Bow-K.

Fayette Outlaws

Payton Kindle, Leah Thies, Browyn Eubanks, Mariah Felten, Ella Doolin, Cayle John, Hailey Kuster, Addison Gibbs, Grace Poulsen.

Tommy Kindle will be the manager for Fayette Outlaws.

Glasgow River Rats

Addison Barringhaus, Kandyce Campbell, Aynslie Locke, Brooklynn Morris, Leah Noll, Taylor Olendorf, Aly Prentzler, Emmalen Senor, Layney Burkhart.

Jayce Olendorf will be the manager for Glasgow River Rats.

16U

Central Bank

Mattie Wells, Cheyenne Thurman, Ashlen Homan, Kaila Dillender, Abigail Cunningham, Sidney Cunningham, Kierstyn Woodruff, Carlie Bishop, Alexa Martin, Amera Wright, Alexis Lane, Sabriya Baskett.

Kyla Johnson will be the manager for Central Bank.

Custom Weatherproofing

Mia Hatter, Kailey Biesmeyer, Kaitlyn Divine, Alexis Trigg, Alexis Davis, Mikayla Davis, Sydney Joy, LaShala Korte, Paiton Williams, McKinzie Elliott, Rachel Massa.

Tracy Massa will be the manager for Custom Weatherproofing.

Monteer Plants &Baskets-Jamestown

Anna Scheperle, Brooke Stone, Maddie Sedgewick, Emma Baepler, Trinity Paulson, Ginna Meisenheimer, Paige Shelton, Annabelle Sumner, Brienna Crider, Kylie Russell, Olivia Oerly, Makayla Haldiman, Kendall Imsland, Jolene Sorrells.

Morgan Imhoff will be the manager for Monteer Plants &Baskets-Jamestown

Moberly Glory

Ayla King, Tori Ricketts, Julia Sloan, Mallory Brown, Maddie Thompson, Breanne Morgan, Camri Weckenburg, Kallis Ames, Paige Westhues, Lily Westhues, Anna Swallow, Addison Schiltz.

Tim Price will be the manager for Moberly Glory.