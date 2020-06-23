It may look a little different, but golfers have been able to tee away and will look to do so throughout the summer. Here are how Lake area golfers have fared against the competition so far.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, some sense of normalcy has returned on the golf course as the Missouri Golf Association’s Missouri Junior Tour started on June 1.

Lake area golfers are among those who are competing and some have done fairly well in the three events that have taken place so far. The Missouri Golf Association has adopted a number of policies designed to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus whether it is golfers being told to stay home if feeling sick or in contact with someone who has been sick, supplying their own equipment, maintaining six feet of separation at all times, being allowed one spectator per golfer, not removing the flagstick and the organization providing hand sanitizer and asking golfers to wash hands frequently among others.

SEDALIA COUNTRY CLUB- JUNE 1

18-Hole Stroke Play (14-15 Female) Par 70

1. Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark (+7) 77

2. Sophia Sindlinger, Sunrise Beach (+10) 80

18-Hole Stroke Play (14-15 Male) Par 70

T-6. Teagen Hull, Eldon (+11) 81

8. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach (+13) 83

17. Luke Barchenski, Eldon (+37) 107

18-Hole Stroke Play (16-18 Female) Par 70

T-1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon (+7) 77

18-Hole Stroke Play (16-18 Male) Par 70

3. Aidan Wells, Eldon (+5) 75

9-Hole Stroke Play (10-11 Male) Par 35

1. Eli Cummings, Eldon (+4) 39

3. Jackson Bennett, Eldon (+8) 43

T-7. Cooper Toalson, Eldon (+17) 52

T-7. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton (+17) 52

9-Hole Stroke Play (10-13 Female) Par 35

4. Haven Evers, Eldon (+26) 61

5. Autumn Allen, Eldon (+27) 62

9-Hole Stroke Play (12-13 Male) Par 35

T-3. Talon Hull, Eldon (+4) 39

T-11. Zachary Hull, Eldon (+13) 48

9-Hole Stroke Play (8-9 Male) Par 35

T-2. Graham Henley, Eldon (+4) 39

4. Luke McGrath, Camdenton (+9) 44

5. Owen Vernon, Eldon (+18) 53

MEADOW LAKE ACRES COUNTRY CLUB, NEW BLOOMFIELD- JUNE 8

18-Hole Stroke Play (14-15 Female) Par 72

1. Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark (+6) 78

3. Sophia Sindlinger, Sunrise Beach (+16) 88

18-Hole Stroke Play (14-15 Male) Par 72

T-3. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach (+10) 82

T-6. Teagen Hull, Eldon (+14) 86

12. Luke Barchenski, Eldon (+26) 98

18-Hole Stroke Play (16-18 Female) Par 72

1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon (+2) 74

18-Hole Stroke Play (16-18 Male) Par 72

3. Aidan Wells, Eldon (+7) 79

9-Hole Stroke Play (10-11 Male) Par 36

1. Eli Cummings, Eldon (+4) 40

5. Jackson Bennett, Eldon (+13) 49

T-7. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach (+15) 51

9. Cooper Toalson, Eldon (+19) 55

11. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton (+24) 60

9-Hole Stroke Play (10-13 Female) Par 36

3. Haven Evers, Eldon (+26) 62

9-Hole Stroke Play (12-13 Male) Par 36

2. Talon Hull, Eldon (+2) 38

T-7. Zachary Hull, Eldon (+7) 43

9-Hole Stroke Play (8-9 Male) Par 36

T-2. Luke McGrath, Camdenton (+6) 42

6. Owen Vernon, Eldon (+17) 53

HERITAGE HILLS GOLF COURSE, MOBERLY- JUNE 11

18-Hole Stroke Play (14-15 Female) Par 70

3. Hanna Maschhoff, Lake Ozark (+13) 83

4. Sophia Sindlinger (+15) 85

18-Hole Stroke Play (14-15 Male) Par 70

4. Teagen Hull, Eldon (+10) 80

5. Gunnar Schuster, Osage Beach (+12) 82

15. Luke Barchenski, Eldon (+37) 107

18-Hole Stroke Play (16-18 Female) Par 70

1. Kassidy Hull, Eldon (+4) 74

18-Hole Stroke Play (16-18 Male) Par 70

2. Aidan Wells, Eldon (+2) 72

9-Hole Stroke Play (10-11 Male) Par 35

T-2. Eli Cummings, Eldon (+7) 42

T-2. Jackson Bennett, Eldon (+7) 42

T-5. Cooper Toalson, Eldon (+14) 49

10. Patrick McGrath, Camdenton (+19) 54

T-12. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach (+23) 58

9-Hole Stroke Play (10-13 Female) Par 35

4. Haven Evers, Eldon (+17) 52

9-Hole Stroke Play (12-13 Male) Par 35

T-5. Talon Hull, Eldon (+7) 42

T-10. Zachary Hull, Eldon (+9) 44

9-Hole Stroke Play (8-9 Male) Par 35

T-1. Luke McGrath, Camdenton (+7) 42

4. Owen Vernon, Eldon (+11) 46