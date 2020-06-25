Kansas City Mavericks president and general manager Brent Thiessen has a new responsibility this season.

Thiessen, who has been with the team since its inception in 2009, has been elected to serve as the chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors following the annual league meetings in Princeton, N.J., recently.

He replaces Cincinnati Cyclones owner/president/CFO Ray Harris, who served in the role since the 2015-16 season.

"It’s an honor to be named chairman of the board by my peers," Thiessen said by phone Wednesday afternoon. "I want to thank Ray Harris for his past five years of service in the role. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to assist and have a hand in making the ECHL the strongest league it can be."

Thiessen oversees the day-to-day operations of the front office and hockey operations departments for the Mavericks. Following the 2016-17 season, he received the ECHLExecutive of the Year award.

"I believe the ECHL is headed in the right direction, and we are all excited about the prospects for the upcoming season," he added. "The landscape of all professional sports teams has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, but I, along with other members of the Board of Governors, believe we will start playing hockey in October, and I am very excited about what the Mavericks will do this season – both on and off the ice."

The Mavericks will head into the 2020-21 campaign with a new head coach in Tad O’Had, the former associate head coach of the Florida Everblades.

O’Had was in Independence recently and he, along with assistant coach Kohl Schulz, worked with Thiessen and other members of the staff plotting out a successful course for the Mavericks after the end of last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tad is dynamic, a guy who is detail oriented and a coach who has enjoyed a lot of success," Thiessen said. "I think once our players and fans meet him, they are going to find out right away why we selected him as our new head coach."

The Mavericks are scheduled to open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 17 at the newly named Cable Dahmer Arena.

"I guess we all have to use the word tentative now when we’re talking about anything in the future," Thiessen said, "but we fully plan on getting on the ice the first week of October and plan on having a sell out for our home opener on the 17th."