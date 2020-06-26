Former Missouri soccer standout Sarah Luebbert has been signed by the Chicago Red Stars for the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup starting this weekend.

The Jefferson City native finished in the top 10 in Tigers’ program history with 29 goals, eight game-winning goals, 21 assists and 79 points. The forward was named to United Soccer Coaches all-region teams three times and earned all-Southeastern Conference honors all four years of her collegiate career, which ended this past fall.

The NWSL is the highest women’s soccer league in the United States. Its return-to-play tournament is scheduled to feature 23 matches and eight teams from Saturday through July 26 outside of Salt Lake City.

"Can’t wait to get started," Luebbert posted on Twitter earlier this week.

Domi Richardson, who played at MU from 2010-13, also will be competing in the tourney. Richardson has been a member of Sky Blue FC since 2016.

Luebbert’s first professional match is set for 9 p.m. Saturday as Chicago plays the Washington Spirit. Sky Blue FC is scheduled to play OL Reign in its first match of the event at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"I'm so excited for Sarah and Domi to have the opportunity to represent Mizzou at the highest level," Missouri head coach Bryan Blitz said. "We have had a history of sending players to the professional leagues, and to see Sarah sign her first professional contract and to see Domi be a mainstay in the NWSL is exciting.

"It's a testament to the work ethic both players have demonstrated over the years that they get this opportunity. I can't wait to watch them play."

Richardson has been a member of the NWSL for six seasons. She played for the Houston Dash (2014) and FC Kansas City (2015) prior to joining Sky Blue FC. She has made 35 appearances in her career.

Both Luebbert and Richardson were members of the United States Women's National Team while at Missouri. Luebbert was called up to the U-23 national team in 2017, while Richardson was called up to the U-20 team in 2011.

The NWSL was rocked by the announcement Monday that the Orlando Pride were dropping out of the Challenge Cup after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The withdrawal dropped the number of teams participating in the month-long tournament from nine to eight.

The NWSL will be the first team sport in the United States to return after sports were shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Players were given the option of opting out without losing salaries or insurance.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said she's confident about the tournament despite the rising cases of the coronavirus nationwide.

Teams will be sequestered during the tournament and matches will be played at stadiums in Herriman and Sandy, which are suburbs of Salt Lake City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.