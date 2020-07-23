





Cash Leonard and Jailyn Patel combined for a one-hitter through four innings of play to lead Central Realty past Huebert Fiberboard 14-1 in Cal Ripken Major Tuesday night at the high school ballfield.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com clinched at least a tie for the championship by edging Rt. B Cafe 8-7.

Central Realty, improving to 5-4 on the season, scored in every inning against Huebert Fiberboard and led 5-0 after one, 8-0 after two, 9-0 after three and 15-0 after 3 1/2. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the fourth, Huebert Fiberboard scored its only run to avoid the shutout.

Leonard picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty by giving up just one hit and three walks in 2 1/3 inning. Leonard also struck out four batters. Patel then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on three walks while striking out one batter.

Dylan Kosky took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Kosky pitched the first-two innings and gave up eight runs on two hits and six walks while striking out six batters. Reece Townlain and Hayden Sandbothe each pitched one inning in relief.

Central Realty also out-hit Huebert Fiberboard 5-1, with Jackson Shelton going 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs.

Clayton Schuster also doubled and drove in one run while Cash Leonard and Jailyn Patel added one single and one RBI and Athan Briggs with one RBI.

Dylan Kosky had the only hit in the game for Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-9.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe jumped out in front of QuinlanAgency.com while leading 3-1 after one and 4-3 after three.

However after both teams failed to score in the fourth and fifth innings of play, QA.com rallied back with five runs in the sixth to go up 8-4. Rt. B Cafe then made it interesting in the bottom half of the sixth with three runs to cut the lead back to one.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win for QA.com, who improved to 8-1. Kailen Vaca took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 5-4. Chamberlain pitched the first-five innings and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. Lucas Schuster then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on one hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

For Rt. B Cafe, Lane Hackman started the game and pitched the first-four innings and gave up three runs on eight hits while striking out four batters. Vaca then came in and pitched two innings in relief and yielded five runs on five hits and one walk.

QA.com also had 13 hits in the game against Rt. B Cafe, with Lucas Schuster going 4-for-4 with two singles, two double nd three RBIs. Brooks Poulsen finished the game with two singles and one double while Dylann Clark added two singles, Chase Chamberlain with one double and one RBI, Logan Conz with one single and three RBIs and Shawn Beach-Reasons and Isaac Herman each with one single.

For Rt. B Cafe, Brayden Viertel and Lane Hackman each had one single and three RBIs while Aiden Swanson and Bodie White added one single each.