No more rumors. No more speculation. Finally, some clarity from the Southeastern Conference on plans for its 2020 football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC announced Thursday a 10-game, conference-only football season with a scheduled start date of Sept. 26 and its league championship game slated for Dec. 19.

Specifics on Missouri’s opponents, locations and dates remain unclear. What is known is the Tigers lose their four previously scheduled nonconference games against BYU, Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan and Louisiana-Lafayette.

With students returning to college campuses in August and COVID-19 rates around the country still rising, a college football season still is not guaranteed.

Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has maintained throughout his eight months in charge in Columbia that he’s focused on preparing his team for its season opener.

Now his focus shifts to three weeks later with an opponent yet to be determined, though he has a one-in-13 shot of guessing it correctly.

"You might be able to control things more that way, or feel like you can anyway, versus the unknown of people coming from outside our 11 states that are our footprint of the SEC," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said earlier this month of a conference-only schedule.

