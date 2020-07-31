TAMPA, Fla. – LeSean McCoy has some more tread left on his cleats, but at 32, he may not be the same running back who went to six Pro Bowls. What he provides is depth for a Bucs team with an all-in mentality to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 55 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in February.

The Bucs agreed to terms with McCoy on a one-year deal Thursday, providing experienced depth at the running back position during a year in which there were no organized team activities due to COVID-19. In fact, while Ronald Jones appears entrenched as the Bucs' starting running back, rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a third-round pick from Vanderbilt, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

In his only season with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, McCoy won a Super Bowl ring but played sparingly. He rushed 101 times for 465 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 181 yards and another score. But in the postseason, McCoy didn't touch the ball.

McCoy, entering his 12th NFL season, was one of the league's best running backs for the Eagles and Bills. His best season came in Philadelphia in 2013 when he led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards and added nine touchdowns.

McCoy has ability as a receiver, which should make Bucs quarterback Tom Brady happy. Seven times in his career, he has caught at least 40 passes in a season.

"He's very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) in trying to win another championship," agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.