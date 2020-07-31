The MIAA released a guiding document for its member schools to use between the start of classes and the beginning of fall practices on the week of Aug. 31.

All voluntary activities as described by the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee during summer 2020 are permitted up until the start of each institution's first day of classes.

Beginning on the first day of each institution's first day of class, each fall sport program will be able to complete needed paperwork and physicals, conduct team meetings and continue strength and conditioning activities without sport-specific skill instruction.

Student-athletes will be restricted to 15 hours of countable athletics-related activities and will be given one day off per week.

Starting Aug. 25, football will be able to begin the NCAA five-day acclimatization period, then take Aug. 30 off before starting regular practices on Aug. 31.

Volleyball, soccer and cross country will be able to start regular practices on Aug. 31. For men's and women's tennis, all normal non-championship segment activities are allowed and will be excluded from the MIAA's adjusted start dates. All other sports may begin their non-championship segment of activities on Aug. 31.

Football, soccer and volleyball are considered high contact risk sports, while cross country is considered a medium contact risk and tennis is considered low contact risk based on consensus from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) COVID-19 Working Group.

All MIAA sports outside of football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and tennis can have no physical activity, which includes weight room and/or conditioning sessions until Aug. 31. Team meetings and any physicals with medical officials are permitted, and each student-athlete is restricted to no more than eight hours of team activity per week during that time.

All sports will be able to continue their on-campus voluntary summer conditioning programs until the first day of classes.