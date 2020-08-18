The Kansas City Chiefs will allow fans this fall, just not a capacity crowd.

The Chiefs announced that seating will be limited to 22 percent of capacity to kick off the 2020 season under guidelines and new safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic from Kansas City officials.

Season ticket holders will get the first chance at single-game tickets when they go on sale to them Monday. They can purchase those through their password-protected ticket account. Seats will be sold in grouped pods with as many as six tickets in the same pod.

If any tickets remain, Jackson County residents will be next in line to purchase tickets. Details will be announced at a later date in case of that.

Capacity may be changed at a later date depending on the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for increased seating.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Though fans are encouraged to bring their own masks, the Chiefs said they will provide a commemorative mask to all fans who attend the first three games.

Season ticket holders will also get a pair of special days at training camp, the team announced Tuesday. Those special dates will be Aug. 22, and Aug. 29.

A maximum of 2,000 current season ticket members will be allowed to attend camp on Saturday, and up to 5,000 current season ticket members will be allowed to attend on Aug. 29

Both practices will start at 9:15 a.m. and will last until approximately 11:30 a.m. All parking will be general admission only.

For more information, contact the Chiefs Fan Experience department at 816-920-4237 or fanexperience@chiefs.com.