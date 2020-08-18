Pancakes special at Applebee's restaurant from 8-10 a.m. Gas pumping at north Casey's, Pour Boys, and Hy-Vee Gas from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. T-shirts, 50-50 raffle tickets also on sale during fundraiser hours at C-stores.



CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A pair of fund-raising events involving and to benefit Chillicothe High School’s 2020 football team will take place this Saturday, Aug. 22, program head coach Tim Rulo has shared with local media.

From 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Applebee’s restaurant at 500 East Business Route 36 in south Chillicothe, a $10 all-you-can-eat pancakes special will benefit the team. According to Rulo, the team will reap “a large percentage” of the sales revenue from the special.

If unable to participate in that, another will happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at several local convenience stores along Washington Street.

Members of the football Hornets will volunteer to pump gas and clean windows for donations/tips at Hy-Vee Gas in midtown, Pour Boys in southtown, and the northtown Casey’s General Store.

In addition to the service being volunteered at the fueling locations, 2020 season program T-shirts and tickets for a 50-50 (split the pot) raffle will be sold at each of the three sites.

Raffle chances sold Saturday will be for the week 1 game raffle, the winner of which will be announced at the game. The winner need not be present at the game to win, the coach noted.

The football Hornets’ first 2020 game is set for Friday, Aug. 29, with a 7 p.m. home game against Marshall.