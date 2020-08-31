A look at Moberly area high school varsity football, cross country, softball, boys soccer, girls golf and girls tennis events taking place in the coming days.
Monday, Aug. 31
Salisbury golf hosts quad meet, 4 pm
Moberly softball hosts Salisbury, 5 pm
Cairo softball at Westran, 5 pm
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Moberly golf hosts quad meet, 4 pm
Cairo, Westran, Higbee cross country at Salisbury, 4 pm
Salisbury golf at Mexico, 4 pm
Moberly tennis hosts Palmyra, 4:30 pm
Westran softball at Brunswick, 5 pm
Madison softball/ baseball at Macon County, 5 pm
Higbee baseball hosts Prairie Home, 5 pm
Paris softball at Louisiana,5pm
Moberly softball at Marceline, 6 pm
Salisbury softball hosts Carrollton,5 pm
Moberly soccer hosts Marshall, 6:30 pm
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Westran, Cairo girls golf at Paris, 4 pm
Moberly tennis at Marshall, 4:30 pm
Thursday, Sept. 3
Westran girls golf hosts Centralia, Paris &Cairo, 4 pm
Higbee cross country at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, 4 pm
Salisbury golf at Marceline, 4 pm
Cairo softball hosts Paris, 5 pm
Moberly softball at Kirksville, 5 pm
Westran softball at Madison, 5 pm
Higbee softball at La Plata, 5 pm
Moberly soccer hosts MOMilitary Academy, 5 pm
Friday, Sept. 4
Cairo baseball hosts Novinger, 5 pm
Higbee softball/baseballl at Glasgow, 5 pm
Moberly football hosts Osage, 7 pm
Westran football hosts Knox County, 7 pm
Salisbury football hosts Paris, 7 pm
Saturday, Sept. 5
Westran cross country at Mexico, 4 pm
Sunday, Sept. 6
Auto racing at Randolph County Raceway, 6 pm
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day holiday, none scheduled
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Westran cross country at Highland, 4 pm
Moberly golf hosts Marshall, 4 pm
Salisbury golf hosts Harrisburg, 4 pm
Moberly, Cairo cross country at Chillicothe, 4 pm
Moberly softball hosts Hannibal, 5 pm
Cairo softball/baseball at New Franklin, 5 pm
Higbee softball/baseball at Madison, 5 pm
Moberly soccer at Canton, 5 pm
Westran softball hosts Canton, 5 pm
Salisbury softball hosts Hallsville, 5 pm
North Central Missouri
NCMCAll
Moberly-1-0
Marshall-1-0
Kirksville-1-0
Fulton-0-1
Hannibal--
Mexico--
Aug. 28 Results
Moberly 32, Smith-Cotton 6
Osage 63, Fulton 36
Kirksville 35, Macon 25
Marshall 21, Chillicothe 7
Hannibal &Mexico did not play
Sept. 4 Games
Osage at Moberly
Chillicothe at Kirksville
California at Fulton
Hannibal at Jefferson City
Mexico at Southern Boone
Lewis &Clark
LCCAll
Westran1-01-0
Harrisburg1-01-0
Marceline1-01-0
Fayette-1-0
Scotland Co.0-10-1
Salisbury0-10-1
Paris0-10-1
Knox Co.0-10-1
Aug. 28 Results
Westran 36, Salisbury 14
Harrisburg 36, Paris 0
Marceline 26, Scotland Co. 14
Fayette 42, Carrollton 8
Sweet Springs 40, Knox Co. 8
Sept. 4 Games
Knox Co. at Westran
Paris at Salisbury
Milan at Harrisburg
Brookfield at Marceline
Scotland Co. at Fayette
Clarence Cannon
CCCAll
Brookfield-1-0
Palmyra-1-0
Monroe City-1-0
Highland-1-0
Centralia--
Clark County-0-1
Macon-0-1
South Shelby-0-1
Aug. 28 Results
Kirksville 35, Macon 25
Brookfield 50, Trenton 0
Palmyra 38, Christian 0
Monroe City 34, S. Callaway 32
Keokuk, Ia. 19, Clark Co. 14
Milan 35, South Shelby 0
Sept. 4 Games
Macon at Tolton Catholic
Putnam Co. at South Shelby
Highland at MO Military Acad
Winfield at Monroe City
Palmyra at Bowling Green
Brookfield at Marceline
Eastern MIssouri
EMCAll
North Callaway1-01-0
Wright City1-01-0
Mark Twain--
Van-Far--
Bowling Green-0-1
South Callaway-0-1
Montgomery Co.-0-1
Clopton0-10-1
Louisiana0-10-1
Aug. 28 Results
N. Callaway 72, Louisiana 22
Oak Grove 47, Bowling Green 19
Monroe City 34, S. Callaway 32
Hermann 16,Montgom Co. 12
Wright City 41, Clopton 21
Van-Far &Mark Twain did not play
Sept. 4 Games
N. Callaway at S. Callaway
Palmyra at Bowling Green
Bishop Ward at Wright City
Montgomery Co. at Louisiana
Copton at Mark Twain
Van-Far will not play