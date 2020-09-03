The genesis of the Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association didn’t come as a response to Jacob Blake’s shooting, nor the murder of George Floyd.

Although the idea started being floated around during the national wave of racial injustice protests in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, it was more to fill a void in the Tiger community.

Cason Suggs, the MBSAA’s first president and junior track and field sprinter, asked athletes who attended other schools to see if organizations like the one he wanted to help create existed.

He found out the answer was yes, and after networking through MU athletics, it was time to erect the MBSAA.

The organization’s first event was Wednesday night’s MU student-athlete peaceful march to bring awareness to social justice issues.

"I would definitely say as you can even see, with the people with us in the march and in the stands, that our coaches have been behind us throughout the whole operation," Suggs said. "And we've been having even and steady communication, and they knew what we were and they understood that there was a need for this, and they said ‘If there's a need, go for it.’ And we went for it."

After the end of the 1.3-mile march from the columns on Francis Quadrangle to Memorial Stadium, the around-600 event-goers staged a sit-in from the venue’s bleachers while MBSAA leadership spoke to the crowd from Faurot Field.

The sit-in began with five minutes of silence while MBSAA officers all knelt, including MU football’s Kobie Whiteside, who took a knee where he’ll play defensive tackle this fall.

The rest of the MBSAA’s leadership who spoke at the event were vice president and women’s soccer player Keiarra Slack as well as the MU track and field trio of treasurer and secretary Atina Kamasi, social media and community outreach chair Arielle Mack and public relations chair Olivia Evans.

Kamasi, originally from Novi Sad, Serbia, moved to the United States in 2017 and is the MBSAA’s only-non-African American officer.

"I came from a different country. This is my second language," Kamasi said. "And you might wonder: Why are you fighting for this country? I've been here four years. This country means a lot to me. When I wake up in the morning and see those things on the television, and see friends, standing by my side and my peers and my friends, why wouldn't I want to stand by their side?

"They're hurting. I can see that in their eyes. I can see it in everyone and to hear those experiences hurts my soul, and it hurts my heart. So, if I can as an individual and I can as an athlete and I can as an international person can stand with the individuals that stand by my side, why wouldn't I do it? I'll do it today. I'll do it tomorrow. And I’ll stand by their side the rest of my life."

Mack is from El Paso, Texas, which her and her mother refer to as "the bubble" because people in the Mexican border town only stay within themselves and issues aren’t talked about that don’t pertain to the majority population from their experience.

"My parents tried to instill in me that I am Black in America, and my mom would always tell me ‘You walk into a room with two strikes already. You're a woman and you're a black woman. So, you have to work, twice, three times as hard to make sure that you don't get that third strike.’" Mack said. "So, it wasn't really until I came to Mizzou where I really came into my Blackness. I noticed people would look at me, they would watch me differently and I realized that there's something different about me, but I couldn't find myself in the movement because I felt like my experience was not the Black experience.

"But as this modern-day civil rights movement came along, I had a struggle almost like ‘Should I say anything? Like am I Black enough?’ But as I learned, my experience matters. My perspective is vocal and it's active in this movement. So, I just knew that the time was now and I wanted to share my story."

Even at the press conference that followed the sit-in, it was Evans fielding questions from local reporters, not a staff member from the university.

Several dozen MU Athletics staff members participated in the walk from all teams and departments.

"When you walk into an athletic locker room, especially at this level, you're going to see faces from all over," Suggs said. "... A huge mentor of mine told me ‘Sports are almost like a small example of a diagram of life.’ We go through the highest of highs, these victories and very lows, go through heartache, heartbreak and bonding moments. And I think that coming in as athletes, we experienced that. And we see that at a higher level than maybe someone who may not be in athletics.

"So, I feel like Atina being with me, it was no surprise to me. Atina and I were the initial kick starters of this, pushing for this to start. And at no point was I like ‘Oh, is she going to understand?’ Because we have that bond. If you can see that within us, I don’t see why it couldn't be displayed outside of athletics, outside of Mizzou, out in our nation."

