





Despite the production of just four base hits Thursday, the Lady 'Cats ingenuity to put runners on base and advance them to home plate awarded Northeast R-IV School at Cairo to celebrate their 2020 home softball opener with an 8-1 victory against Paris.

One-half of Cairo's runs arrived within the initial four innings of play with the aid of just one hit, a first inning single by Iszy Zenker.

Paris scored an unearned run in the top of the third with a run-scoring single by Gracie Hatton.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady 'Cats plated four runs to secure control.

"I thought the Paris pitcher worked really hard and threw well, moving the ball up and down, and in-and-out. She presented some challenges for us at times, but I was pleased how our girls adjusted and found ways to get on base," Cairo softball coach Brian Winkler said. "We were able to execute bunts to move runners around. We did a nice job stealing bases, and when you do those kind of things well it puts a lot of pressure on the other team. With that added pressure, Paris made some mistakes and I think that frustrated their pitcher to where she started to struggle to throw strikes. We were able to capitalize on that."

Morgan Taylor, a sophomore third baseman, had a triple in the game for Cairo. Senior sisters Kacie and Sydney Callahan also had a base hit for the cause.

Sydney Callahan pitched a complete game to pick up the win for the Lady 'Cats (1-1). She notched nine strikeouts, walked two batters and gave up a couple of hits.

Losing pitcher for Paris (1-2) Hatton. She fanned 12 batters, walked one and gave up four hits.

A schedule change has Cairo playing at New Franklin next Wednesday instead of Tuesday. The Lady 'Cats are at home next Thursday facing Atlanta and on Friday they compete at Linn Co.