By AUSTIN MILLER, Kirksville Daily Express

There’s an old saying that teams must be ready to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Usually, the phrase doesn’t translate literally, but it did Friday night as Kirksville hosted Chillicothe. The Hornets were stuck on 4th down and trailing the Tigers by six when quarterback Gage Leamer made a good throw down the field to receiver Max Wagers. But the ball barely touched Wagers’ gloves as senior Kirksville defensive back Brock Burchett snatched the ball away for an interception and an eventual 27-21 win for the Tigers.

“I was doing my job all night. He went deep and I just took it from him,” Burchett said.



A dog pile ensued and Burchett got lifted up by senior lineman Pearce Crawford. A man of few words, Burchett didn’t need many to describe how that moment — and being 2-0 — felt to him.

“Words can’t describe it,” Burchett said.

But that wasn’t the only defensive stand made by the Tigers down the stretch. Kirksville took over and had a couple of low snaps, which cost the Tigers yards and opportunities to run the rest of the clock off. Kirksville went for it on 4th and 1 on their own 38 with 41 seconds left. At the time coach Kevin Krietemeyer thought his team could get the yard. They didn’t and handed the ball back to Chillicothe.



The Hornets were forced to heave passes at the end zone and the final try landed in the hands of Kirksville’s Luther Evans, sealing the game for the boys in orange.

“They battled, and I almost cost us the damn game at the end. But they did a good job and I’m proud of those kids,” said an emotional Krietemeyer. “We have a lot of heart.”

Kirksville turned in a much nicer second half in order to grab the win. The Tigers shied away from the counter run scheme that worked well last week against Macon. Krietemeyer said they wanted to show Chillicothe different packages to keep them guessing. But that didn’t work well in the first half, as the Tigers ran for just 71 yards. Success returned when the counter runs did and the Tigers ran for 208 yards and three scores in the second half.

Two of those scores — a 58-yard run by Landon Yardley and a 67-yard burst from Randon Baumgartner — were big gainers. A four-yard TD was also sprinkled in there by Sam Thomas.

Baumgartner’s jet sweep was called one play earlier, but the Tigers were headed towards a delay of game penalty before Krietemeyer called timeout. He stuck with the play call and Baumgartner broke it free.

“We had great blocking by the o-line and great blocking by the receivers. I knew it was going to work,” Baumgartner said. “… I saw two great blocks and green grass, then eyes on the end zone.”

Chillicothe’s veer offense found success in spots against the Tigers but stalled in others. The Hornets finished with 242 yards on the ground. Leamer, Damarcus Kelow and Cayden Potter all found the end zone for Chillicothe.



“We had our struggles, but when we needed to make a play, we did,” Krietemeyer said. “When you play a veer team, you have to be disciplined and you have to know it’s going to keep going. We did a good job, made some adjustments and then caught some balls at the end.”

Both teams struggled with turnovers and coughed the ball up way too much. Chillicothe had three fumbles and then the two late interceptions. On the drive just before Burchett’s interception, the Hornets fumbled three straight touches but recovered all three. Kirksville also gave the ball away three times with two interceptions and a fumble by quarterback Jaden Ballinger.

After the game, Ballinger said eliminating those mistakes can take them from a good team to a great team.

But the Tigers get to enjoy these wins — and ringing the bell at home — for now since the program is 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

“I don’t know the last time we were 2-0, but this feels great,” Baumgartner said.