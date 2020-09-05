The matchup on Friday night may have been between the Indians and the Panthers, but a different big cat stole the show.

It isn’t often that a player on the losing team is the most valuable player, but Hallsville’s Tyger Cobb shone even as the Indians dropped their second game of the season 34-28 to Centralia. The junior quarterback led Hallsville on long drives through the air and on the ground, resulting in two passing touchdowns and 265 total yards.

In the end, however, it was not enough.

Centralia came out of the gates in the first quarter off hot, hot, hot, scoring on its first drive in just 2 minutes and 23 seconds. But Hallsville came rolling back and quickly leveled the game at 6-6. The Panthers took even less time to take the lead right back, this time needing just 14 seconds to break the goal line.

Late in the second quarter, Hallsville looked like they might pull away heading into the half, scoring on a Cobb passing touchdown and then converting the two-point conversion to go up 20-12. But leaving Centralia with any time left on the clock is dangerous, let alone 6:34. The Panthers quickly scored, but failed to convert the two-point attempt.

The teams went into the break with Hallsville leading 20-18.

The whole night, the two teams’ offensive drives looked as different as night and day. Centralia often needed little more than a few minutes to score, while Hallsville and Cobb opted for longer, slower drives that ate time off the clock.

Centralia came out of the locker room firing, with a long drive that resulted in a touchdown and two-point conversion to go up 26-20. Hallsville replied five minutes later with a touchdown and conversion to regain the lead 28-26 — Cobb connecting with receiver AJ Austene for their second touchdown of the night.

Heading into the final quarter, both teams shored up their defense and the Panthers and Indians both produced big stops. It looked like Hallsville’s game to lose as the seconds ticked off the clock. After forcing a Centralia three-and-out, the Indians drove down the field. Finally, with the ball on the one-yard line, the game seemed to be within arm’s reach – until a handoff from Cobb to running back Harrison Fowler turned sour.

The resulting fumble led to a Centralia drive, and eventually, touchdown. The Panthers didn’t give Hallsville a chance to score, forcing a turnover on downs to put the Indians away 34-28

"We felt if we put it in right then and there, there is a little more than three (minutes) left in the game ball game, it’s over," Hallsville coach Justin Conyers said. "They would have to score twice and I don’t think they would be able to do that if we handle our business on the opposite end."

Both teams next play at 7 p.m. Friday, with Hallsville looking to right the ship in Versailles and Centralia attempting to remain unbeaten in Brookfield.