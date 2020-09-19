





There’s a reason why the Blair Oaks Falcons football team has won 51 straight regular season games and 39 in a row in the Tri-County Conference.

For starters, the Falcons play almost error-free ball for 48 minutes and then capitalize on their opponents mistakes, which is exactly what happened to the Boonville Pirates Friday night in Wardsville.

Although the Falcons still had plenty to win without the turnovers, the 21 points off Boonville miscues was just too much to overcome in a 51-7 loss.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said he wouldn’t call it a David verus Goliath because the kids had a great practice on Wednesday and prepared to win the game, but the turnovers is also something the Pirates don’t do.

"It’s something that Blair Oaks does and when you do that they rally and feed off creating turnovers and just boom,"Hough said. "They’re like piranhas in water, once they get that blood going here they come. They’re tough to beat. Again moral victories are tough to accept but at this point Iam going to hang my hat on that."

The good news is that Boonville returns home this coming Friday night for Homecoming against the California Pintos. While the loss dropped Boonville to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the Tri-County Conference, Pintos improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the TCC by beating Osage 43-13.

Boonville won last year’s meeting at California 48-0.

Hough said California is a much improved team from last year.

"They return a good portion of their team from last year," Hough said. "I believe like 10 starters on offense and 10 on defense. That was a game that got physical and kind of chippy last year. That’s also one of those games that if you ask a Boonville person, California is a rivalry game. It’s Homecoming and we will be back at home.

"We’re 2-2 so we need to get back on track. It’s going to take a good effort. We’ll be ready to go. We got off the bus tonight and prepared all week to win this game. We didn’t win, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t work. The thing that a lot of people see is the score board and that sucks."

The good news is that Boonville has five games remaining on its schedule that are definitely winnable, and considering that California lost the week before against Blair Oaks 50-6 leaves you with a good feeling that Boonville has a good chance to win next week at home.

However before the Pirates can start celebrating what is hopefully a win next week, they will have to clean up some of the things that plagued them against Blair Oaks such as the turnovers.

While the Falcons led Boonville 27-0 at the break, 14 of those turnovers came off of turnovers. The first touchdown by Blair Oaks was a result of a Boonville turnover at the Falcons 45. Of course it didn’t take long for Blair Oaks to find the end zone-seven plays to be exact-when senior running back Levi Haney hit paydirt on a 4 yard run with 9:38 left to make it 6-0.

The Pirates then gambled on their next drive on a fourth and one at the 43. As it turned out, Blair Oaks wound up holding Boonville just short and then scored three plays later on a 10-yard run by sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair to extend the lead to 12-0.

The Falcons would score two more times in the half, the third on a 1 yard run by senior running back Jayden Purdy with 10:56 left in the half to make it 19-0. Then, after forcing Boonville to punt for the third time in the game, Blair Oaks came right back and drove it down to the Pirates 21. Except this time, Boonville held with a series of sacks by DJ Wesolak and Lane West to move the Falcons back to the Pirates 44 to set up a fourth and 32.

That part was good but on Boonville’s next series, Blair Oaks senior Jake Closser stripped the ball away from senior running back Andrew Wiser and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 27-0 with 1:14 left.

Hough said the first fumble by the Pirates really hurt because Boonville had just opened the game with a great run on the kick off by DaWan Lomax.

"We knew for us to have success that we couldn’t turn the ball over," Hough said "We also had to get 3-4 yards at a time and then if you get a chance to be great, make a great play,"Hough said. "It’s not going to be pretty a lot of the time but be great. Defensively, I thought in the first half the kids did a good job.

"They had to drive the football against us to make some plays, and then in the second half we came out and gave up big plays. It was kind of a tale of two halves. We did something that we said we couldn’t do and then we start the second half and did something that we hadn’t done yet."

Trailing Blair Oaks by four touchdowns at the break was bad enough but then in the second half, the Falcons came out and scored on their first-two possessions on a 11 yard pass from Hair to Carson Prenger to extend the lead to 34-0. Then, after an interception by Steven Marble on Boonville’s first series at the Falcons 39, Hair and Prenger hooked up again on a 61 yard pass for the score to push the lead to 41-0.

Blair Oaks added a 26 yard field goal late in the third quarter to make it 44-0.

Boonville came back with its best drive of the game right after that by moving the ball 69 yards on nine plays for the score on a 4 yard run by Wiser to cut the lead to 44-7 with 8:26 left.

The Falcons weren’t done, though. After a great return on the kick off down to the Boonville 35, Blair Oaks came right back with another score on the eighth play of the drive on a 25 yard pass with 1:08 remaining to extend the lead to 51-7.

For the game, Blair Oaks finished with 422 yards in total offense while Boonville had only 85 yards.

Hair completed 12 of 18 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns while Cade Stockman and Carson Prenger each had over 100 yards receiving with 124 and 101 yards, respectively. Prenger also scored two touchdowns.

On the ground, the Falcons were led by Jayden Purdy with nine carries for 31 yards while Jadon Garber had five carries for 27 yards.

For Boonville, quarterback Colby Caton completed 2 of 6 passes for 14 yards with one interception. DJ Wesolak had both receptions for 14 yards.

Wiser led all rushers in the game with 13 carries for 47 yards and one touchdown while Caton had 15 carries for 15 yards and Lane West three carries for 13 yards.

Note:Defensive stats were not available.