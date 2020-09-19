Southern Boone has been on a tear since dropping its season-opening matchup against Odessa. Since then, the Eagles have rattled off three consecutive wins.

Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy and athletic director Dale Long were in search of an opponent after the Eagles’ originally scheduled matchup against Versailles set for Friday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Eagles secured their first-ever matchup against Richmond and won 38-24 on the road.

"I was proud of our boys for fighting through some adversity within the game," Tracy said. "I was probably most proud of our offensive line. Last week we were not very happy about our performance. We were pretty outspoken with those guys all week. … To see the way that they played Friday night, it was a great turnaround in a week."

Senior quarterback Chase Schupp scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown run behind an inspired offensive line with 21 seconds left in the first half to put Southern Boone up 18-12.

Richmond (2-1) tied the score twice in the second half, first at 18 with three minutes left in the third quarter and then again early in the fourth.

But each time, the Eagles (3-1) had an answer.

Senior running back Alex Switzer broke through for a 3-yard touchdown run, and Schupp found the end zone again on a designed quarterback run to give Southern Boone a 14-point lead with two minutes remaining.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Eldon (1-2) this coming Friday. The Mustangs canceled their Week 4 matchup against Hallsville this past week due to COVID-19.

"(Eldon’s) quarantine ends Tuesday," Tracy said. "So they’ll be able to practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and they’re able to play us on Friday."