CHILLICOTHE HS MONDAY, SEPT, 21, 2020, SPORTS ROUNDUP: Scrappy performances from tennis, volleyball Lady Hornets, but defeats nonetheless

Senior Hallee Jones’ round of 82 placed her tied for 11th out of 80-plus players as the Chillicothe (Mo.) golf Lady Hornets participated in Monday’s (Sept. 21, 2020) Smith-Cotton Invitational Tournament at Sedalia.

Monday also brought scrappy performances from CHS’ tennis and volleyball Lady Hornets, but defeats nonetheless.

At St. Joseph, the CHS spikers went four games for a second-consecutive match, but again came away on the short end, dropping a non-conference match at St. Joseph: Benton.

In Midland Empire Conference competition, the host racquet Lady Hornets were dispatched by St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond 8-1.



Steady Jones medals, Hayen, Ellis have personal-bests in tourney

SEDALIA — Top Lady Hornet Hallee Jones shot a sliver under her season average and less-experienced teammates Abbey Hayen and Skyler Powers posted personal bests as the CHS golfers competed in the Smith-Cotton Invitational Tournament.

Jones’ 82 for the 18-holes event was a stroke lower than her average going in and was only two strokes away from tying for seventh place in the 16-schools tournament.

Junior Hayen, a first-year player, shot a 124, 11 shots better than her only prior tourney and seven strokes under her season average to date.

Powers, a sophomore first-year player, carded a 110, a couple of strokes better than her average and nine shots lower than in her prior 18-holes outing.

Rounding out Chillicothe’s playing contingent Monday was junior second-year player Brooklyn Williams. She finished in 116 strokes, one swing lower than the per-18 average she brought into play.

With four players involved, Chillicothe did generate a low-4 team score. Its 432 as 10th out of 16 teams, most of them from larger and/or private schools. They finished only five strokes out of a tie for seventh behind champion Columbia: Father Tolton Regional’s scorching 312.



CHS spikers made push to have first 5-games match in loss at Benton

ST. JOSEPH — MEC members having a non-conference match, the CHS Lady Hornets and Benton Lady Cardinals came within a few points of staging Chillicothe’s first-ever 5-games match Monday.

The squads divided decisive wins in the first two games – guest Chillicothe bouncing back from a 15-25 loss in the opener to prevail 25-16. Game three went back to the home side in a tighter tussle, 25-20, before the fourth game proved to be closest of all. However, the Lady Cardinals finished off the game at 25-21 to take the match, 3-1.

Statistically for Chillicothe (3-3), Lady Hornets coach Bob Long reports, junior middle hitter/blocker Gracie West and senior all-around player Maya Snyder had the most-impactful performances.

The approximately 5’10” West led both the net offense and defense with seven “kills” (spikes) and four blocks. She also served seven aces and made three “digs.”

Snyder, about an inch shorter, knocked down six kills, served a team-high eight aces, made three blocks, and had six “digs.”

Leading the Chillicothe passing were senior Haylee Coplen with nine assists and sophomore Jessica Retter with eight, according to the coach.

In floor defense, junior MaKayla Vance was tops with eight “digs.”

Chillicothe won the junior-varsity match 2-0 and split two freshman games with, the coach noted, strong serving and defense in the game-2 win from Maci Johnson and Delanie Clements.

Next for the CHS volleyball squads is another non-league match next Monday, at home against Marshall.



Recuperating racquet Lady Hornets vulnerable in doubles again

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Put in comeback mode again by season-long woes in the top two doubles positions, the Chillicothe HS tennis Lady Hornets absorbed an 8-1 Midland Empire Conference home loss from St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond Monday.

Their doubles difficulties intensified by the impact of some COVID-19 quarantine absences of late, the Lady Hornets were swept in tandem play for the first time this season, winning only five of 29 games.

CHS’ competitiveness in singles play was significantly stronger as they won at least five games in four of the six pro-8 sets, including Audrey Snider’s 8-4 triumph in No. 6 position.

Bishop LeBlond’s 8-1 win in No. 1 doubles with Libby Weddle and Peyton Netten taking the measure of Cami Carpenter and Leah Lourenco dropped Chillicothe’s record in No. 1 doubles on the season to 1-6.

Illustrating the impact the limiting of the CHS lineup resulting from the precautionary sidelining of top player Delaney May and/or fellow senior Megan Sisson has had, the Lady Hornets won No. 2 doubles in each of their first four dual matches, but now have lost all three since Carpenter and Lourenco, the previous No. 2 pairing, had to move up to the top spot.

Even with Sisson back in action Monday after missing two matches, the first-time teaming of her with freshman Rylee Washburn resulted in a 2-8 loss at No. 2.

At No. 3, Audrey Snider and Izzy Garr could not extend their successful start to varsity doubles play to a third-consecutive win. They dropped a 2-8 set, as well.

Singles action saw the Lady Hornets hold their own much better.

With junior Olivia Anderson subbing in for frosh Garr and playing the No. 5 spot, Snider pushed her season record in singles over .500 to 3-2 with an 8-4 decision.

Anderson and Washburn at No. 4 were close to winning, each losing 6-8 and sophomore Carpenter, playing the top opponent for a third-consecutive match, dueled L. Weddle hard in No. 1 spot before falling 5-8.

In her return to action, Sisson dropped the No. 2 set 3-8 and Lourenco struggled in a 2-8 setback.

Chillicothe junior-varsity players won three of the four sets played – ironically taking both doubles and splitting two in singles.

The CHS tennis girls will participate in the Excelsior Springs Tournament Wednesday.