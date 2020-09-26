JEFFERSON CITY — Rock Bridge tried to keep pace with Helias — the highest-scoring team in the Central Missouri Activities Conference — but simply couldn’t execute.

Midway through the first half Friday night, the Bruins received a gift, a tipped pass off the outstretched hands of a Crusaders receiver. Rock Bridge sophomore Hudson Gibbs grabbed the ball out of the air and returned it nearly 60 yards to the Helias 13-yard line.

It was senior quarterback Jacob Weaver’s second interception of the season and his first since Helias defeated Lutheran St. Charles 31-20 on Aug. 28.

He entered the game with 10 touchdowns and only one interception in 2020.

Down 7-0, Rock Bridge had an opportunity to tie or potentially take the lead on the road at Ray Hentges Stadium against a Helias team that averaged nearly 48 points per game through the first month of the season. Instead, the Bruins ran three plays and were forced to settle for a 26-yard field goal from sophomore Jack Bower.

"That was big because it was really looking like it was going to be a tradeoff touchdown after touchdown," Helias head coach Chris Hentges said. "To be able to hold them to three points, extend that lead before halftime and to come out in the second half and play as well as we did offensively was really important."

Weaver made only that one mistake in the Crusaders’ 56-24 victory over Rock Bridge, and the Bruins couldn’t capitalize.

From that point on, Weaver torched Rock Bridge head coach Van Vanatta’s defense. Weaver scored touchdowns on three straight drives following that early interception and spoiled Bruins first-year quarterback Nathan Dent’s three-touchdown performance.

"This is a learning lesson," Vanatta said. "These kinds of games will hopefully prepare us for the future down the road. … The Bruins do what the Bruins do, and right now we are shooting ourselves in the foot too many times."

The Crusaders answered Bower’s field goal with a five-play, 55-yard touchdown drive capped by Weaver tossing a 31-yard scoring pass to sophomore Cole Morehead.

The Bruins followed with a solid drive before stalling out with a fourth-and-7 from the Helias 24-yard line. Off of play-action, Dent delivered a strike to senior Mason Gortmaker in the end zone to bring Rock Bridge within four points.

Unfortunately, the Crusaders had already found their groove offensively, and no one this season has been able to keep up.

Helias scored touchdowns on its next four possessions. Weaver added two passing touchdowns and one on the ground along with a 28-yard touchdown run from senior Alex Clement.

"We just blew (our) coverage," Vanatta said about the defensive struggles. "We made some mistakes and they capitalized. I’ve been preaching it to them all week. Every mistake we make they will capitalize on."

Vanatta thought his Bruins showed some good signs offensively, however.

Dent converted another fourth down for a touchdown at the beginning of the second half. This time it was on fourth-and-12 at the Helias 25 and the Crusaders got immediate pressure; Dent scrambled and found junior Payton Messer alone in the end zone.

Dent connected with Messer again with 2.6 seconds left in the third for a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 18 points. But it wasn’t enough.

"(Dent) never quits on a play and that’s what is so awesome about him," Vanatta said. "I think that’s going to come back and help our team out in the future. But we’ve got to get 11 bodies not quitting on the play at the same time."

Helias (5-0, 3-0 CMAC), the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4, is scheduled to face Capital City (0-5, 0-4) at Adkins Stadium next Friday.

Rock Bridge (4-1, 3-1), ranked No. 10 in Class 6, is slated to host Liberty (5-0) next Friday. The Blue Jays are the second-ranked team in Class 6 and currently the No. 1 seed in Class 6 District 4. The Bruins are third behind Troy Buchanan (3-2).

Liberty has won all five games by double-digit margins this season.