AREA HS FB WEEK 5 ROUNDUP: Healthy Hughes leads SLHS to half-game romp, Marceline overruns Paris for fourth wins each

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Not unexpectedly, the rich got richer and poor poorer in C-T-area high school football in the fifth week of the 2020 season Friday (Sept. 25), but some of those in the middle had a positive experience in the middle week of the regular-season schedule.

Once-beaten during the first four weeks of the 9-weeks regular season, Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats, incorporating players from there, Hale, and Tina-Avalon schools, for a second time in three weeks played only one half before their opponent capitulated. This time, host Stewartsville/Osborn succumbed 60-8 at home after 24 minutes.

Far to the east, Marceline’s Tigers rang up the first 36 points of their road clash with Paris and eventually claimed a 54-24 Lewis and Clark Conference decision.

Those results leave both the 8-man Wildcats and 11-man Tigers possessing 4-1 records.

Buttressed by those teams’ successes, the middle week of the COVID-19 shaken-and-stirred 2020 season produced a composite even split for the area’s 10 non-Chillicothe clubs.

On the plus side of the 5-5 ledger, in 11-man action, Hamilton: Penney dominated coronavirus-crimped Lathrop 40-16 and Carrollton – its would-be Missouri River Valley Conference-East opener at Knob Noster nixed by the health problems of the planned host – adjusted well to meeting non-league opponent South Shelby, prevailing 35-26 at Shelbina. In 8-man action, the pairing of area squads went to Norborne/Hardin-Central, 52-16, at the expense of guest Braymer.

Idled the previous two weeks by its own COVID-19 quarantine, Trenton dropped to 0-3 when it fell 43-6 in Grand River Conference-East play at Milan.

Brookfield came within an unsuccessful 2-points conversion attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter of getting a crack at an overtime victory at Macon. Instead, the Bulldogs absorbed a third-straight defeat, 22-20.

Polo, in contention in each of its first four outings, was overwhelmed by host South Harrison 38-0 in 11-man action and the first-year Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern 8-man team was crunched 46-0 by undefeated Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran.

The 5-5 composite mark for the 10 C-T-area pigskin programs was their best, cumulatively, thus far this fall.

Southwest Livingston 60, Stewartsville/Osborn 8 (half)

STEWARTSVILLE — With the throwing-hand injury sustained by senior quarterback Wes Hughes early in the prior game having lessened in severity or discomfort, Southwest Livingston (4-1) made quick work of the newly-hybrided WildCards in Highway 275 Conference action.

According to statistics tweeted by Southwest head coach Oren Magruder, We. Hughes completed 21 of 29 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns – one each to Ethan Hoerr, Parker Keeney, and Chase Neptune. His legs still fully healthy, We. Hughes added 44 yards and a touchdown on five runs.

Warren ran for three short touchdowns in addition to catching four balls for 58 yards. 2019 All-Stater Neptune caught nine passes for 149 yards, Hoerr five for 55, and Keeney three for 30.

On defense, lineman Jaeden Sears had a sack and another tackle for loss among his six total stops, the coach reported, while fellow All-Stater Warren had a pass theft plus six team-lead-sharing tackles. Keeney also picked off a S/O pass and was in on five tackles.

Marceline 54, Paris 24

PARIS — Junior quarterback Jacob Stallo threw touchdown passes covering 77, 44, 34, and 19 yards to lead the Lewis and Clark frontrunners to a rout of the Coyotes. He threw for 222 total yards.

Marceline (4-1, 3-0 conf.) had excellent offensive balance, yardage-wise, with 227 through the air and 218 on the ground. Surprisingly, the MHS defense surrendered over 400 yards – 274 of those on the ground, but a significant portion of that came in “mop-up time” after MHS had established a 36-0 lead before halftime.

The Tigers did fumble the ball away once, but picked Paris off twice.

No detailed Marceline information was reported at the time of the original posting of this article, despite a standing request.

Hamilton: Penney 40, Lathrop 16

LATHROP — Hamilton capitalized on the diminished manpower and preparedness of 2019 Class 2 state semifinalist and KCI Conference champ Mules, who’d not been able to play the previous two Fridays, due to COVID-19 quarantining.

“Great to get back on track with the win,” Caleb Obert, Penney High head coach, commented. “We were fortunate to get some of the kids back.”

The visiting Hornets (3-2, 2-1 conf.) fell behind 3-0 midway through the first period, but, barely 45 seconds after Lathrop’s field goal, Sawyer Morrow dashed 48 yards to paydirt and kicked the extra point. That gave Hamilton a lead it would continue to build the remainder of the night.

Junior quarterback Tucker Ross tossed the first of his three scoring passes with 91 seconds left in the first quarterback, Losson Park snaring the 8-yards strike.

After Lathrop drew back within 14-9 with a TD about four minutes into the second frame, Morrow again shook free from well out. His 41-yards jaunt boosted the halftime margin to 20-9.

Hamilton then effectively put the game away with two Ross-to-Andrew Rich touchdown throws of 18 and 34 yards, stretching their advantage to 33-9. Morrow’s third long TD run – a 62-yards bolt – in the opening minute of the closing quarter completed the game’s scoring.

Statistically, Morrow rushed for 277 yards on 24 carries as the Hornets gained 374 overall. Ross was on-target eight of 11 throws for 117 yards, four of which Jared Potts caught for 51 yards, and the three scores.

On defense, Ross had two sacks among seven tackles – five unassisted, Potts also had five solos and two assists, and Corbin Henderson intercepted a LHS pass. The Mules picked Ross off once.

Assessed Obert, “I felt we played well in all three phases of the game. We had a few spurts in each that weren’t great, but overall (I’m) very pleased with our effort and execution.”

Macon 22, Brookfield 20

MACON — Brookfield could not quite exploit Macon’s having missed its two preceding scheduled games.

The Bulldogs never led, but never were far behind. In the end, their touchdown with 31 seconds left in regulation time drew them within two points, but Macon stopped the 2-points conversion attempt and recovered the onside kick to close it out.

Brookfield (2-3, 0-3 conf.) fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter and never did catch up.

It drove down and scored later in the opening segment on Derek Liebhart’s option keeper off right tackle to get within 7-6, but did not convert.

Macon added a second touchdown five seconds into the second stanza and punched in the 2-points conversion to make it a 2-scores game, 15-6.

BHS cut the MHS lead to a point with 2-1/2 minutes to go in the third stanza and got the 2-points conversion to trail 15-14 going to the fourth.

Macon expanded its edge to eight points five minutes into the fourth quarter with a touchdown and extra-point kick, but, as the clock wound down, the Bulldogs responded to the pressure, putting the ball in the end zone to give it a do-or-die crack at overtime – only to be denied on that play.

Statistically, Brookfield moved the ball exclusively on the ground – rushing for 227 yards, but passing for none. Macon largely was the opposite, passing for 270 yards.

The Bulldogs lost the ball twice on a fumble and interception. They took it away from the Tigers once by junior Tommy Gunn’s fumble recovery.

No detailed Brookfield information was reported at the time of the original posting of this article, despite a standing request.

Milan 43, Trenton 6

TRENTON — Following two Fridays in dry dock, following some COVID-19 positivity at the school, Trenton (0-3, 0-1 conf.) played more competitively – at least in terms of giving itself chances to score – than the score indicates.

The Bulldogs created very good field position with their defense and kick-return units, but was unable to solve the Milan defense until the very last play of the game when quarterback Coleman Griffin – having had one would-be scoring run erased by a penalty – cracked across the MHS goal line from 10 yards away. Because it would not impact the outcome of the game, no conversion play was run, but at least THS had its first 2020 points, following shutouts back in weeks one and two.

Dominic Dabney had touchdown runs of 36, 28, and 66 yards to pace the Wildcats, who produced two touchdowns each in the first three periods.

Carrollton 35, South Shelby 26

SHELBINA — With their own slated foe unable to compete and South Shelby in the same boat with Clarence Cannon Conference compatriot Ewing: Highland, CHS’ Trojans visited SSHS’ Cardinals and got a victory that really boosts their hopes of squeezing into the top four of their district ratings at season’s end.

While defeating Richmond, Lexington, or Higginsville in upcoming MRVC-East games will be difficult, getting the bonus points from those Class 3 or Class 2 foes will minimize the impact of any losses the Trojans sustain. It could be that the week eight game against Holden will decide whether Carrollton (3-2) can finish fourth, where it currently stands.

(Further details on the CHS win over South Shelby were not available at the time of the original posting of this article, but are expected Monday, at which time the story will be updated. Please check back.)

Norborne/Hardin-Central 52, Braymer 16

NORBORNE — The host Aggies (3-2, 1-1 conf.) led the Central River Conference contest 22-0 at halftime, then doubled that output during the third period before Braymer’s Bobcats posted 3-straight scores – including a safety – that interrupted use of the “running clock” for a little while.

N/HC junior Keyton Laire scored touchdowns on a 1-yard fumble-recovery return in the second period and a 6-yards pass from junior quarterback Brayden Schick in the third, while junior running back Mason Freece had a pair of 6-yards TD runs that bookended the game’s scoring.

Schick added a second TD throw to his effort, finding senior Keaton Andrews for a 20-yards score in the third quarter, and ran in from four yards in the opening stanza. He also ran for conversions three times and hit Laire for a fourth.

The other Aggies points came on sophomore Kelton Gordon’s 26-yards third-quarter dash that made it 44-0.

Braymer (0-4, 0-2 conf.) then broke its goose egg with a 55-yards touchdown play on a screen pass, N/HC coach Kirk Thacker reports.

Before the third segment ended, the Bobcats blocked a punt that resulted in a safety, according to Thacker. The Bobcats then completed a 30-yards touchdown pass in the fourth period to make it 44-16 (with a completed conversion pass), cutting the gap to 28 for a time before Freece finished the scoring.

Statistically for Norborne/Hardin-Central, Schick keyed the offense with 100 rushing yards on 18 carries and 10-of-21 throwing for 116 yards. Andrews had 60 yards and the score on four receptions and Laire had four for 37 yards and his TD, while Gordon tacked on 73 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

On defense for the Aggies, sophomore lineman J.W. Doyle was part of 13 tackles, including a sack, and recovered a Braymer fumble. Laire, Gordon, and Schick also fell on BHS fumbles, while Kobe Gibson and Freece had pass thefts, according to Thacker’s information. Schick joined Doyle in double digits in tackles with 11 and junior lineman Carson Penny had nine.

No Braymer specifics were reported at the time of the original posting of this article, despite repeated requests.

South Harrison 38, Polo 0

BETHANY — After giving each of their first four opponents all they wanted and more, the visiting Panthers (1-4, 1-2 conf.) could not match up with the GRC-East leaders.

Getting an impressive 66-yards touchdown run from Gradyn Linthacum for one of its two first-quarter touchdowns, South Harrison posted two more TDs in the second period, which – with successful 2-points conversions after all four scores – left PHS in a 32-0 hole at halftime.

When the home team found paydirt once more in the third quarter, the “running clock” rule went into effect and SHHS’ defense closed out its shutout.

No Polo information was reported at the time of the original posting of this article.

Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran 46,

Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern 0

KEYTESVILLE — Having, with an assist from the pandemic, their first four games ever on their home Cal Hubbard Field didn’t figure to be enough of a plus for the newborn Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern Thunder 8-man program to gain its first-ever triumph, particularly when health circumstances changed its week three foe from winless Braymer to Hughesville: Northwest/Sedalia: Sacred Heart.

However, after at least getting on the scoreboard each of its first three games, the Thunder saw last Friday’s upgrade in caliber of competition downgrade its offensive success.

Undefeated Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran, in its first year of playing the scaled-down game after some years of 11-man play, shut out Keytesville/Northwestern 46-0 to send the Thunder on its first road trip to North Shelby later this week at 0-4 on the season.

No Thunder information was reported at the time of the original posting of this article, despite prior requests.