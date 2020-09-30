Senior earns third place in singles division of non-team Midland Empire Conference Championships Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020)

ST. JOSEPH — Her season paused in the middle by COVID-19 concerns, senior Delaney May of the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS tennis Lady Hornets generated a high point for herself Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020).

Entered, along with classmate Megan Sisson, in the singles division of the Midland Empire Conference Championships tennis tournament by head coach Karen Jackson, May parlayed a first-round bye and two wins in three matches into a third-place finish.

She was the only one of CHS’ four entries to finish in the top five of either style of play in the action, under perfect weather conditions, at the tourney’s traditional site, the Noyes Tennis Center.

After getting a free pass through the first round, May – unofficially improving her season singles record to 6-4 – swept by Maddee Olszawka of Savannah 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, facing St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond’s fourth-best singles player Emily Weddle, the Lady Hornet lost in straight sets, 2-6, 1-6 to be shunted into the third-place match. There, May registered a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Athena Groumoutis of Maryville.

Chillicothe’s two doubles entries ended up squaring off in the finals of the consolation bracket, with the Cami Carpenter/Leah Lourenco tandem defeating the Rylee Washburn/Olivia Anderson combo 8-2 to take fifth place.

Sisson, CHS’ No. 3 singles player normally, had a break-even day in singles, highlighted by her stunning 8-0 opening-match victory over Olivia Claycomb, Savannah’s No. 2 player.

After losing a wildly-erratic 3-setter to Groumoutis – 2-6, 6-2, 1-6 – in the championship quarterfinals, Sisson rebounded to dominate Cameron’s Mattison Burton 8-2 on the consolation side. She then wrapped up her day by falling 3-8 to St. Joseph: Lafayette’s top player, Rowan Davis.

Lourenco and Carpenter debuted for the day with an 8-4 triumph over Savannah’s Megan Weaver and Hallie Briner. That put the CHS duo against Bishop LeBlond’s top pair, Libby Weddle and Peyton Netten, in the quarterfinals. That resulted in a 2-6, 0-6 loss for the Chillicothe players.

They recovered crisply to then win out on the consolation side of the bracket, dispatching the Kansas City: St. Pius X tandem of DiMartina/Corlew (first names not available) 8-0 and outlasting Lafayette’s Faith Scheerer and Molly Kretzer 9-7 before prevailing over their CHS teammates in the final.

The Anderson/Washburn pairing sustained Chillicothe’s only opening-round loss, falling to Maryville’s Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey (score not available) only about 18 hours after defeating them 8-4 in a dual match at Maryville.

On the consolation side, the Lady Hornets duo rebounded to win 8-3 over Erinn Lotspeich/Avery Sumner of Lafayette. It then avenged the earlier setback against the Maryville tandem by the same 8-4 count Washburn/Anderson had won by a day earlier in the semifinals.

The MEC Championships concluded the CHS girls’ regular season. They’ll commence play in the Class 1 District 15 team tournament, which also will include Trenton, Kirksville, and Cameron, on Monday. The Lady Hornets are the clear-cut No. 1 seed.

Chillicothe will host Cameron, which the Lady Hornets sailed by 8-1 in their season opener, in a semifinals match Monday at 4 p.m. at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park Courts. Trenton will host Kirksville the same day with THS’ Lady Bulldogs also heavily favored

If Chillicothe wins Monday, it will host the Trenton-Kirksville survivor Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Danner Park courts.

Chillicothe defeated Trenton twice during the regular season – 7-2 at home and 5-4 last week at Trenton. The Lady Hornets were rained out of a planned regular season dual with Kirksville, which has won only one match all season.

Following the team district competition early in next week, CHS will host the non-team singles and doubles tournament some day later next week – most likely Thursday.

The district team champion and top two singles and doubles finishers qualify for sectional-level state play.

All of the cited district-competition days are weather-permitting.



