Missouri football is venturing away from home for the first time in its pandemic-altered, Southeastern Conference-only 2020 season.

Missouri, scheduled to play at No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday, remains on a quest for its first victory under new head coach Eli Drinkwitz following the Tigers’ 38-19 home loss to No. 2 Alabama last weekend to open their delayed schedule.

The Tigers will hope to pick up where they left off in the second half a week ago. After falling behind by upward of 30 points early in the third quarter, Missouri outscored the Crimson Tide 16-3 the rest of the way, putting together its lone touchdown drives of the game in the fourth — albeit after the outcome was well in hand.

Shawn Robinson started at quarterback and played all but two series last week for the Tigers, but Drinkwitz says Connor Bazelak will remain in the mix going forward.

Jarrett Guarantano counters Missouri as the Volunteers’ clear-cut choice behind center as the teams face off at 11 a.m. at Neyland Stadium, which will hold no more than 25% of its regular capacity. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Tennessee beat South Carolina 31-27 on the road in thrilling fashion last Saturday.

Missouri leads the all-time series with Tennessee 5-3, all since the Tigers joined the SEC. Missouri won the matchup 50-17 in both 2017 and 2018, but the Volunteers escaped Columbia with a 24-20 victory last season.

Drinkwitz’s first season as a college head coach brought an encouraging trend in 2019, as his Appalachian State team went 6-0 in road games.

Here is your one-stop shop for game day preview coverage:

Past guides present for Missouri’s Shawn Robinson

On the Beat with the Tennessee Volunteers

Mizzou Sports Podcast: Victory at Rocky Top?

Blum’s Banter: Mizzou adjusts focus to No. 21 Tennessee

Columbia native Manuel making most of starting role with Mizzou

Drinkwitz comfortable playing multiple quarterbacks

Follow Mizzou football with the Tribune's Tiger Extra newsletter. Sign up at columbiatribune.com/tigerextra for stories, galleries and podcasts in your inbox every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.