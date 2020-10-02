Marc Burns couldn’t escape William Sinclair’s gaze.

Six kilometers into the Commodore Classic, Sinclair kept pace with Missouri’s first group of runners. At that moment, Sinclair’s status as a freshman — he’d been running with the second group for most of his training — meant nothing.

For Burns, Sinclair’s eyes gave all of the confirmation he needed.

"This guy is a racer," the Tigers head cross country coach thought to himself.

Sinclair finished that race — his first as a collegiate athlete — in third place with a time of 24:37.8, leading all Missouri runners, ahead of the likes of upperclassmen Kieran Wood, Marquette Wilhite and Martin Prodanov.

That finish earned him SEC freshman of the week honors.

Although Sinclair’s top-three finish pleasantly surprised Burns, he believed Sinclair would be able to run with the best of the SEC.

But if it wasn’t for a timely email and a puddle jumper to small-town New Zealand, Sinclair wouldn’t have been able to prove himself with the Tigers.

‘Looks like a gem’

There’s a school, an ancient tribal landmark and a cheese factory. There’s just over 4,500 people.

Tauwhere, New Zealand, is a town of few attractions. On his Australia trip in February, Tauwhere wasn’t on assistant coach Stephen Smith’s itinerary.

But an email from Sinclair, fortuitously sent while Smith was still in Australia, prompted a flight to the rural New Zealand town. Smith built a relationship with Sinclair and his family and quickly realized that he wanted him in Columbia, so he extended his trip and got a commitment.

"This guy looks like a gem," Burns said. "He looks like a diamond in the rough."

Sinclair grew up a swimmer and realized that the aerobic nature of the sport translated well to cross country. He attended Wanganui Collegiate in New Zealand, the alma mater of Northern Arizona University runner Geordie Beamish, a role model for Sinclair.

But the COVID-19 pandemic meant interest from colleges waned. Upon meeting Smith, Sinclair knew Missouri — 7,881 miles from Tauwhere — was right for him.

"I was pretty keen on Missouri as soon as I met Stephen, I knew it was a place I wanted to go to," Sinclair said. "It was a no-brainer."

When Sinclair made the trip over to America, Burns knew to take it easy with his development. Global pandemic or not, the adjustment from high school to college cross country is significant.

Most male runners see a consequential increase in volume, with races increasing in distance from five to eight kilometers. Making them comfortable is key for Burns.

"The biggest thing that we do with newcomers and especially kids coming over from overseas is to create and develop some type of routine that they're comfortable with," Burns said.

The international move came with other changes, too. The cultural difference between rural New Zealand and an American college town is massive. The gargantuan portions of American meals gave Sinclair’s stomach a rude welcome to the United States.

"My stomach was a bit funny for the first week and a half when I got here," Sinclair said.

No matter the challenge, there’s always running and the routine that comes with it. No matter where on the globe, Sinclair’s shoes bound off of the earth all the same.

Establishing his place

Sinclair spent some of his preseason training with the first group of runners — including Wood, Wilhite and Prodanov — but he trained most with lower groups of underclassmen.

"They’ve got to adjust to running with (better) people," Burns said. "The quality of their daily runs and routines is higher than what they’re used to."

Sinclair’s performance at the Sept. 19 Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tennessee, vaporized any secondary status he had, evidenced by his team-leading finish and SEC freshman honors.

Despite being a freshman racing against some of the conference’s best, Sinclair’s confidence was as high as his upperclassman teammates during the Classic. With about two kilometers left in the race, Sinclair had the same thought as his three older teammates.

"At this point in the race, I thought I (could) win," he said.

Sinclair and his teammates couldn’t capture a first-place finish, but the freshman is in an excellent spot heading into the second annual Gans Creek Classic on Saturday, Missouri’s home opener.

Burns said Sinclair will no longer be relegated to the second crop of runners. He never questioned that Sinclair would establish himself.

Heading into his second race, William Sinclair has arrived.

"The sky's the limit for this guy," Burns said.