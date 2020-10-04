Camdenton secures 500th program win in battle at Hillcrest, Osage comes up short in shootout with Boonville and Versailles stymied by California

There has been plenty to celebrate in 61 years of Camdenton Laker football.

Conference titles, 28 district championships and five state championships are among some of those accolades but another special milestone was reached Friday night in a visit to Hillcrest. When the clock hit zero on the scoreboard showing the Lakers up over the Hornets 38-14, the 500th win in program history was officially secured.

Hillcrest held an initial 8-3 lead at the end of the first quarter as Camdenton sophomore Kam Durnin nailed a 25-yard field goal, but the Lakers quickly took control building a 17-8 lead by halftime and left little doubt the rest of the way.

Camdenton senior quarterback Jacob Wormsley went 35-43 for 274 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Bear Shore completed six of his eight passes for 82 yards and a score. Returning senior All-State receiver Cooper Ezard led the receiving corps with 11 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore Javari Stewart added six catches for 47 yards and senior Jadin Faulconer put up six catches for 30 yards.

On the ground, Faulconer led the charge with 13 carries for 88 yards while Wormsley rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown and fellow senior Eli Griffin made the most of his carries with three rushing yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Lakers rushed for 135 total yards behind the “Hogs” up front on the offensive line.

Meanwhile, the “Purple Haze” defense held the Hornets to just 59 rushing yards on the night, forcing the team to go to the air for most of its yards where Hillcrest accumulated 279 passing yards but only two touchdowns.

Camdenton (3-3, 3-3 Ozark Conference) will host rival Lebanon (3-3) Friday night in another conference battle, going for the 501st win. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 63-14 loss at unbeaten West Plains and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

School of the Osage ran into a relentless and efficient Boonville team Friday night.

After the Indians took an initial 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, the Pirates answered back with 28 unanswered points and forced the home team to play catchup the rest of the way. Every time Osage inched closer to a comeback, Boonville seemed to have an answer and the Pirates eventually pulled away late for good in a 55-31 win.

Boonville quarterback Colby Caton finished 9-15 for 217 yards and three touchdowns that went to three different receivers. Receiver Jamesian McKee was a big playmaker for the Pirates as he hauled in just two catches that went for 122 yards and a score and Charlie Bronakowski caught four passes for 39 yards while DJ Wesolak caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and fellow junior Dawan Lomax hauled in two receptions for 21 yards and a score.

On the ground, Andrew Wiser led the way for Boonville with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Lomax added 76 rushing yards on just two carries and Caton finished with 75 rushing yards and two scores while Wesolak added 62 rushing yards of his own. Boonville rushed for 300 yards as a team Friday night and racked up 517 yards of offense overall.

The “Blackfoot” of Osage, the nickname given to the team’s offensive line, had a solid night leading the ground attack for the Indians as the team finished with 302 rushing yards overall. Osage sophomore running back Eric Hood was the biggest benefactor as he had an impressive night on the ground with 215 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

Meanwhile, junior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin went 16-24 for 212 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Indians and he also rushed for another 37 yards and two scores on the ground. Sophomore receiver Hunter Graber caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Osage (2-4, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) will look to stop a three-game skid when the Indians host Southern Boone (4-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. The Eagles were scheduled to face Hallsville Friday night, but the game was cancelled.

Versailles played its first game in nearly a month Friday night and California did not make it a pleasant return for the Tigers as the Pintos walked away with a 43-7 win.

California seized control early on Homecoming night for Versailles, building a 43-0 lead after three quarters before the Tigers secured their lone touchdown in the final frame of their Tri-County Conference debut.

And California did most of its damage with a trio of Pintos who caused some headaches for the home team. The Pintos finished the night with 459 total yards of offense on their way to a third straight win and improved to 5-1 on the season in what has been an impressive turnaround for a team that finished 1-9 a season ago.

California quarterback Calen Kruger completed seven of his 11 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and one of those touchdowns went to Trevor Myers who caught six passes for 112 yards. California’s Drake Schlup caught the other touchdown pass on a 5-yard throw.

Kruger also led the rushing attack with six carries for 112 yards and a score while Tagen Higgins pummeled ahead for 103 yards on six carries. Schlup also had three rushing touchdowns after accumulating 37 rushing yards on the night and the Pintos finished with 308 rushing yards as a team.

Versailles senior quarterback Adam Radcliff went 12-19 for 77 yards and a touchdown that went to senior Michael Bell who led all receivers with seven catches for 39 yards. Junior Kole Viebrock added a pair of receptions for 17 yards and six different receivers registered at least one catch for the Tigers. Radcliff also led the way on the ground as he rushed for 39 yards on 15 carries. Overall, it was tough for Versailles to keep the chains moving as the team finished with 33 rushing yards and 115 total yards of offense in the first game back from COVID-19.

Versailles (0-3, 0-1 TCC) will host Boonville (3-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Pirates are coming off a 55-31 win at School of the Osage.