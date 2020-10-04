





The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in four sets Thursday night on the road against the Chilhowee Indians 25-23, 11-25, 15-25 and 10-25.

Bunceton head coach Dustin Ray said the girls played a great first set. "The girls were all working together and moving as a unit," Ray said. "I don’t know if we settled with one set victory, or if we just couldn’t get it going again for the last three sets, but our performance just fell off. I see improvements, but we still have to get better."

Madison Brown led the Lady Dragons with 10 service points with three aces along with seven attack attempts and two digs. Bella Vaca finished the match with seven assists and four service points while Madelynn Myers added six service points with one ace, one kill and one dig, Kylee Myers with four service points, three assists and one attack attempt, Hailey Milne with three service points with one ace and three digs, Kelcy Mullett with five digs and one service point, Maddie Brandes with two attack attempts and one block, Lexi Hein with two attack attempts and Kaelyn Crews with one attack attempt.