





The one thing the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team couldn’t do Thursday night against California Pintos was get off to a bad start.

With the Pintos just recently knocking off Blair Oaks 2-1 for the Falcons first conference loss in almost five years, Boonville had to come out strong from the start to put pressure on California.

Unfortunately, the Lady Pintos were the ones putting pressure on Boonville by exploding for seven runs in the first inning for a 13-0 victory.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 9-6 overall and 2-4 in the TCC, head coach Christie Zoeller said the girls struggled in this game all the way around.

"We really didn't wake up and start playing until about the third inning and it was just too late," Zoeller said. "We have to hope the lessons we are being taught these last two games will make us stronger when districts roll around. I think one very important thing we have learned this week is how important "Team" is. We have to play as a team to win and we will can't wait until our team is all back together."

While managing just three hits in the game against California, Boonville also struggled at times in the field while committing three errors.

As for the Lady Pintos, they couldn’t have started any better by scoring seven runs in the first while sending 10 batters to the plate. California also had six of its 11 hits in the first to go up 7-0.

As for Boonville, they didn’t get their first runner until second inning when Alexis Albin drew a two-out walk. The first hit came in the bottom half of the fourth when junior Emma West led off with a single to center.

But by then it was too little too late as California plated three more runs in the second on three walks and two errors to extend the lead to 10-0. The Lady Pintos also made some noise in the fourth with two more hits, which led to a run to make it 11-0.

Boonville’s best chance came in the bottom half of the fourth after the Lady Pirates loaded the bases on the single by West, a California error and a walk by Albin. However that went nowhere when California pitcher Camryn Schlup got the next-two batters on a strikeout and line out to first to end the inning.

The Lady Pintos tacked on two more runs in the fifth on three hits to push the lead to 13-0. Meanwhile, in Boonville’s half of the fifth, the Lady Pirates loaded the bases again after singles by Lexie Maddex and Daylynn Baker and a error by the second baseman on the ground ball by West. But Schlup was up to the challenge again with a strikeout and a fly out to short to end the threat.

Schlup picked up the win in the circle for California while Rachel Massa took the loss for Boonville. In five innings, Schlup struck out six batters and gave up three hits and three walks. Massa, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning to start the game and allowed five runs on five hits. West then came in and pitched 4 2/3 innings and issued eight runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three batters.

California also out-hit Boonville 11-3, with Ellie Clay going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Lauren Hill was 1-for-3 with one triple and two RBIs.

For Boonville, Emma West doubled while Daylynn Baker and Lexie Maddex each singled.

Boonville won the JV game against California 15-3 in four innings.

The Lady Pirates, 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the TCC, scored in every inning against the Pintos and led 3-0 after one, 8-0 after two and 15-2 after three.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls came out strong against California. "Taking what we learned in our game against Rock Bridge, we came out mentally ready to compete," Pendergraft said. "Our team was confident at the plate and eager to advance on the bases. Brooke and Rachel did a great job of pitching tonight with five strikeouts on the night and only two walks against 17 batters faced. Our sticks were also on at the plate tonight as well. I’m very proud of the confidence and energy our Jv team came out with tonight."

Brooke Eichelberger picked up the win for Boonville while Ellie Clay took the loss for California. Eichelberger pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Rachel Massa then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit California 9-4, with Becky Evans going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Alison Eichelberger had two hits with one single and one double while Jordyn Fuemmeler and Josie Widel added one triple and two RBIs each, Gracey Rose with one single and two RBIs, Lexie Maddex with one single and one RBI and Faith Mesik with one RBI.