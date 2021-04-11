“Queen of Bluegrass” is coming to Chillicothe

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council is hosting “Meet & Greet Listening Parties with Rhonda Vincent” on Saturday, April 17. The afternoon event from sold out, so reservations are being taken for a 7-9 p.m. event.

Mary Lou Vandeventer, director of the arts council said, "Those attending will be the first to hear the soon-to-be-released recording. In addition to listening to the new project, Rhonda will do a question and answer session and sing some of her favorite songs as she accompanies herself with her guitar or mandolin."

The event(s) will be held at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1601 Bryan St.,, Chillicothe.

For more information, call the Arts Office at 660-646-1173.