Emergency Broadband Assistance available

Chillicothe News

Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program is a temporary benefit that will help lower the cost of the broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria: Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program; Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year; Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current academic year; Has experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Enrollment for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program is open. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider such as GRM Networks, LTC Networks and SCC Networks or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at getemergencybroadband.org or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.