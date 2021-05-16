Rep. Black: Missouri's FY 2022 Budget

By Rusty Black

Hello 7th District;

We have made it to the last week of session. Still have a lot of work to accomplish this week, but here are some things that we have done over the last couple of weeks. I have had the honor of presenting two ladies with courtesy resolutions for their separate accomplishments. The first was Zoey Chrisman, a senior at Brookfield High School. She became the first female from Brookfield to medal at state wrestling. What a great example she has set for her peers and for all young women. Lastly, Emma Rule from Chillicothe High School is a recipient of the Women’s Legislator Scholarship and I was finally able to present her with the resolution from our office. Great accomplishment for Emma. It was very nice to meet both of these ladies and seeing them bring pride to the 7th district.

The House and Senate Give Final Approval to FY 2022 State Operating Budget (HBs 1-13, 15, 18, 19):

Record Investment in K-12 Education;

Increases to all four of the state’s primary scholarship programs: A+, Bright Flight, Access Missouri, and Fast Track;

$2 million to establish a nursing simulation laboratory to train new nurses in a field that has incredible demand at this time and

More than $20 million in additional spending for new MoExcels programs across several Missouri campuses.

Protecting Missouri’s Vulnerable Children

$4.8 million to provide behavioral health supports for children in foster care and their families;

$1.3 million increase in support for Infant Care expenses for kids in foster care; and

$1.2 million increase in funds for clothing allowances for children in foster care.

Funding for Other Essential Services

$4.6 million for various improvements to Missouri’s veteran's homes;

$146.7 million in total funds to increase reimbursement to those providers who take care of Missouri’s developmentally disabled population; and

$21.3 million in new funding to increase salaries and retain corrections officers.

As always, if you have any questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at the following: (P) 573-751-2917, (E) rusty.black@house.mo.gov; Social Media: Twitter: @rep_rusty or Facebook: Rusty Black.

My legislative assistant, Ashley Wright, or I will be happy to assist in any way that we can. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve the 7th District of the Missouri House of Representatives.