From the desk of the Mayor

​​​​​​​Theresa Kelly

Hello Chillicothe!

It seems like school just let out, and suddenly, the 4th of July weekend is upon us! Independence Day (July 4) commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. It is our annual observance of our nationhood and is a celebration of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness! For my family, it has always been a time for togetherness to remember, celebrate, and honor our forefathers. I sincerely hope each of you has an opportunity to observe this memorable day in your own way!

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our community, the city is working diligently with Livingston County Health Center, Livingston County, and Hedrick Medical Center to keep our community safe in order to enjoy the summer we have all planned. There are many different views of the pandemic and its implications, but one thing we can all agree on is the importance of keeping our environment safe. We need everybody’s help to do this. While there are some exceptions, studies show that vaccines are effective in preventing COVID-19. Our county’s best shot at combating the pandemic is to get the majority of our residents vaccinated. Every person that gets vaccinated brings us one step closer to defeating this virus. There are many locations to receive the vaccine for free locally. For more information on where to find a location to get the Covid-19 vaccine, call our local Health Center at 660-646-5506 or go to vaccines.gov. Those who are unvaccinated, high risk or concerned are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance. Please continue to be vigilant about preventive measures, and subsequently, we will see a decline in numbers. Together we will get through this and, no doubt, be Stronger for it!

The opening of the new “all inclusive” playground in Simpson Park has finally become a reality! On Wednesday, June 23rd, children and adults were allowed to experience the new addition to our Parks system. What a fun day it was! This has been four years in the planning, fundraising and implementing! Yay! The City/Park departments continue to work on the new sidewalk and concrete areas around the play area. We ask that everyone please respect the new equipment so we can continue to enjoy it for years to come. A ribbon-cutting to celebrate this new enhancement will be held in the near future, a date yet to be determined.

A LOT IS HAPPENING!

July promises to be a very eventful month for Chillicothe and surrounding area! The annual Independence Day Fireworks Display will illuminate our Community skies once again. This year’s display is made possible courtesy of the Chillicothe Rotary Club, the City of Chillicothe, and many generous donors. The event will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. and will be held on the South end of town at the intersection of U.S. Highways 36 & 65. Those wanting to watch the display are encouraged to find a safe spot to watch. Please observe all traffic rules, do not park in restricted or unsafe areas, and honor the wishes of all businesses and private property owners. It promises to be a spectacular celebration of our Nation’s independence!

Though Sliced Bread Day is officially July 7, the Sliced Bread Days festivities will take place throughout the week of July 3- July 10! Below are a few of the highlights of the weeklong celebration:

July 3 – July 10 Slice of Summer Savings at local retailers & restaurants

July 9 - Truck and Tractor Pull

July 10 - 3rd Annual Color Fest 5k Run/Walk (YMCA ), Downtown Festival (Food & Craft Vendors), the Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread, Bread Contest (Grand River Museum), Sliced Bread Days Jam and Slice of Home Concert.

A full list of Sliced Bread Day activities can be found on Facebook and at VisitChillicothe.com or contact 1-877-C-Chilli.

The 33rd Annual Chillicothe Lion’s Club Car Show is slated for Saturday, July 17 in our attractive Simpson Park. Once again, Chillicothe will support “Cruise Night” on Friday, July 16 around the Courthouse from 7 – 10 p.m. The actual cruise begins at 7:30 p.m. as the car owners parade through town to demonstrate the beauty and uniqueness of their vehicles. The cars will again be on display in our beautiful, well -shaded Simpson Park throughout the day on Saturday. This is truly a fun event for all ages!

Again, a lot is happening! Experience this great City in which we live!

Until next month, Be Safe, Happy and Healthy!

Signed-

Theresa Kelly, Mayor