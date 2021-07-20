Grundy Co. Extension office has moved

Carlee Quinn

The Grundy County University of Missouri Extension Office has moved! It is now located inside the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission office located at 1104 Main St., in Trenton. We also have a new phone number! It is 660-359-5636. Our normal office hours are 8:30 a.m., to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

How can our office benefit you, your family, your business, and your community? MU Extension staff can provide information about growing and preserving healthy food, building and growing profitable businesses, improving your overall health, developing better relationships, increasing agricultural production, and can provide professional training in business, health, and safety. Extension Agronomy Specialists can provide Private Pesticide Applicator’s training in order to obtain a Department of Agriculture license to apply chemicals on farm ground. Publications and MU Guides on numerous topics can be obtained from our office or on https://extension.missouri.edu/

Our office has a 4-H Youth Program Associate who can assist in enrolling children ages 5-18 into 4-H. Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country, and world. 4-H gives youth opportunities to gain leadership, citizenship, and life skills through fun and innovative hands-on activities. These youth can build friendships at camps, conferences, and events as well as club and project meetings. They can showcase their work and creations at the North Central Missouri Fair, county fairs, and Missouri State Fair.

If your farm fields, flower or vegetable garden, or yard needs the soil tested, our office manager can ensure the lab in Columbia receives your sample. We just need about a cup of soil collected about 6 inches deep. Soil sample results are typically received in two weeks. Stop by to see us – if we cannot help you, we will locate an MU specialist who can!

Quinn is a County Engagement Specialist for the University of Missouri Extension.