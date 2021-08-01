Rep. Rusty Black's Legislative Column

Rep. Rusty Black

Hello 7th District;

During the timeframe of July 10-13 I attended the SLC (Southern Legislators Conference) annual conference in Nashville. I was fortunate to attend the conference in 2018 that took place in St. Louis. The Conference was canceled in 2019 due to a hurricane and also canceled in 2020 because of Covid-19. Participation in the meetings allows me to learn from experts in various fields. This year, in addition to the general meetings, I participated in meetings discussing Ag and Rural Issues, Fiscal Affairs and Government Operation and Education. All three areas offered information that improved my knowledge and will benefit my decision-making. The Ag meeting I attended focused primarily on access to High-Speed Internet. Fiscal Development I attended twice, discussions focused on the economy, inflation and federal dollars that have and continue to be distributed to various local and state governments. Pension systems were also discussed during one of these meetings. The education meetings discussed staffing difficulties primarily in rural areas and high stakes testing our country continues to increase in the public schools.

Participating in meetings such as these I believe provides new perspectives and contributes positively to our state. During the years I taught I attended several meetings and listened to others discuss their experiences at “Professional Development meetings and conferences, my greatest takeaway was: if I wanted to learn something, “I DID”. I tried to gain something at each conference I attended, sometimes I had to work harder to learn but I could gain something.

Something I also wanted to give an update to the district in regards to the money allotted for use here in the Capitol office. As many of you may not know, our fiscal year starts on July 1. I always try to use as little money as possible so at the end of the fiscal year I can return whatever is unused. This past fiscal year I did spend some money on a district directory and a few pieces of much-needed office equipment. Even after that money was spent, I was still able to return $3832.35.

As always, if you have any questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at the following: (P) 573-751-2917 (E) rusty.black@house.mo.gov Social Media: Twitter: @rep_rusty Facebook: Rusty Black.

My legislative assistant, Ashley Wright, or I will be happy to assist in any way that we can. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve the 7th District of the Missouri House of Representatives.