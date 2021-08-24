Last hurrah of summer - Livingston County Library

Kirsten Mouton

We welcome a new Director to the Livingston County Library, Sue Lightfoot-Horine. She comes to us from the Carroll County Public Library with strong library, business, and financial backgrounds. The Library Board hosted a welcome reception for her on Wed. Aug, 11 at the Main Library’s 1st floor.

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library held a ribbon cutting on July 23. The brief ceremony was followed by guided tours. Games and food were provided in the shade of the back parking lot. State Librarian Robin Westphal, a former Library Director here, took part in the festivities.

The library offered adult, teen, and children’s summer reading programs during June and July. A total of 4763 books were read by children ages 11 and under. Emmet James won the grand prize of $47.63. The teen program saw 100 books read and had two very creative programs. For the adults, 116 books were read. Jennie Tipton won the grand prize of a Kindle Fire HD while Vaughn Walters, Don Boyer and Vicki Silkwood each won an Amazon gift card.

We held our first in-person program in a long time on How Jews Helped Create Missouri. This presentation was very educational and thoroughly enjoyed by all. Thank you to Mara Cohen Ioannides and the Missouri Humanities Council for this informative program. Aug. 10 was a busy day. This is 200 years ago to the day that Missouri became a state. At noon Darin Chappell will present a Civil War program on the Battle of Wilson’s Creek that took place on Aug. 10, 1861, 160 years ago to the day. Then library staff took part in the Ice Cream Social at Elm and First Streets, in and around the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. The Llbrary had ice-cream-in-abag-kits, while supplies last. There will be many other activities there as well. All around the State, towns hosted ice cream socials.

Looking for some craft ideas? Watch a video with ideas on decorating a planner just in time for school to start. Make your own stationary. Needing to start some projects now so they will be done by Christmas? Maybe some knitted slippers? Check out our Creativebug on the Downloadable tab on our website, http://www.livingstoncountylibrary.org/.