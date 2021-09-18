Library happenings, upcoming programs

Kirsten Mouton

Area residents joined the Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street for Reading the Constitution Through the Eyes of the Founders. Darin Chappell discussed the context of the U.S. Constitution which was completed on September 17, 232 years ago.

Chappell’s program last month on the Battle of Wilson’s Creek was both well attended and well received. He was able to bring the past to life and had the audience enthralled, laughing, and practically in tears at various time.

We want to thank all those who participated in the 9/11 display. Patrons were given the opportunity to write down where they were when the attacks happened on September 11, 2001 and what their initial thoughts were in just a few words. Those notes were displayed around the front desk on 9/11 for all to see and share. It is an especially somber time for our country on the 20th anniversary of this event.

At the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, Wee Read Storytimes have resumed Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 there will be a program to create No Sew Felt Crafting for ages 4-7. Youngsters will create a special scarf. The older kids ages will have the chance to make a No Sew Felt bag on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. Registration is required for both programs. Come build something at our Lego Lab on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Please call the Youth Library with any questions or to register for programs at 660-646-0563.

Want to know what you have already read? Go to our website www.livingstoncountylibary.org and click on My Account in the upper right. Select “Account Preferences” then click on Search History and Preferences. Once turned on, it will keep track of the items you check out from that time forward.