October is a busy month for your Livingston County Libraries.

By Kirsten Mouton

At the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, Wee Read Storytimes continue Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. A parent-supervised Toddler Stay and Play will be held on Oct. 18 from 9-11a.m. A Leaf Silhouette Art program will be held Oct.12 for ages 5-7 and Oct. 14 for ages 8-12. Registration will be required for these art programs and opens Oct. 4. Please call the Youth Library to get signed up at 660-646-0563. Join us for Lego Lab from 3:30-4:30 p.m., on Oct. 27.

For our area teens, join us for some thrills and chills while we make creepy “Horrorigami,” on Oct. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. On Oct. 28 teens will be making Haunted Gingerbread Houses from 5:30-7 p.m. Both programs require registration so call the Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

Both libraries are holding their annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The Youth Library will have six categories: 2 and under, ages 3-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-12, 13-19, or family, with a prize for each category. Pumpkins need to be turned in to the Youth Library. For the Adult Library there are no categories, just drop off your decorated pumpkin. The pumpkin with the most votes will win a prize.

There are three general rules: 1) The pumpkin needs to be created by the individual or group that is submitting the pumpkin. 2) No cutting into the pumpkin. 3) Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 to the appropriate library.

The pumpkins will remain on display for patrons to cast their votes from October 25th through the end of the day on Saturday, Oct. 30. Voting can also be done on Facebook. Winners will be announced Monday, Nov. 1. Pumpkins may be picked up from Nov.1-6.

Boofest is back around the Square again this year! Due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, Boofest will be held on Friday, Oct. 29. The library will be participating at the main branch. Children up to the age of 12 are invited to trick or treat for a free book.

The adult library will have a virtual program about creating a genealogy “Chatbook.” Find out how to put one together on our Youtube channel starting Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. These would make wonderful holiday or birthday presents and would be great for graduation too!

Be on the lookout for a special adult program coming in October. We just do not have all the details yet.

Our October adult craft will be available starting Oct. 1. Come and get it while supplies last.