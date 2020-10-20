Brookfield/Linn County Calendar of Events

Brookfield

Oct. 18-24

“Paint the Town Purple” Relay for Life. Decorating Homes, businesses and light poles to show support for our Cancer Survivors. Brookfield and Marceline. Call 660-376-2077 for more information.

Oct. 24

Corn maze and pumpkin patch, Uptown Farms, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Brookfield. Call 660-541-0468 for more information.

Night Maze, Uptown Farms, 7 – 10 p.m., Brookfield. Call 660-541-0468 for more information.

Oct. 25

Jason’s Journey-Benefit for Jason Adams, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner and auction, Walsworth Community Center, Marceline. Contact Host Missy Adams for more information.

Locke Cemetery Clean-up, 1:30 p.m., at Locke Cemetery in rural Marceline. The fence rows need to be cleared of trees and brush, along with other clean-up.

Truck or Treat, “Cars, Candy and Costumes!”, 4-6 p.m., First Christian Church, Brookfield. Costumes encouraged, Masks and social distancing is STRONGLY

encouraged. Call 660-258-2253 for more information.

Oct. 27

Brookfield City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Oct. 29

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m., Masks are required to enter and must be worn outside while waiting. Lodge, 301 N. Chestnut, Marceline.

Oct. 30

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m., Masks are required to enter and must be worn outside while waiting. Lodge, 301 N. Chestnut, Marceline.

Linn County Animal Shelter Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Brookfield Elks. Donations for the sale may be dropped off at the Elks on Thursday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No clothing or shoes. Call 660-41202200 for more information.

Oct. 31

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m., Masks are required to enter and must be worn outside while waiting. Lodge, 301 N. Chestnut, Marceline.

Linn County Animal Shelter Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Brookfield Elks. Donations for the sale may be dropped off at the Elks on Thursday between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No clothing or shoes. Call 660-41202200 for more information.

Trunk or Treat “Mask”arade!, 2-4 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield. Call 660-258-3718 for more information.

Halloween Treat Bags 4-6 p.m., Brookfield YMCA. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Truck or Treat and Haunted House Drive-through, 6 - 8 p.m., Brookfield Parks and Recreation. More information to follow.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please submit your information. in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce, 207 B North Main Street, or call the Chamber office at 660-258-7255, or, email your event details to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.