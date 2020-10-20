Senior Services Fund Board accepting yearly applications for funding

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board announced that they are accepting applications for the 2021 calendar year. The board reports that organizations submit requests for funding applications each year, then the directors decide which entities to approve and what percentage of funding they will receive.

The board includes Chairman Tim Bosler; Vice-Chair David Walker; Secretary Dale Arnold; Treasurer Suzi Beck; and members Kathryn Ratliff, Susan Davis and Valerie Gramenz.

Entities currently receiving funds include Grand River Multipurpose (Senior) Center, Older Adult Transportation System, Serve Link, Grand River YMCA, Chillicothe Arts Council and Livingston County Health Center.

The Livingston County Senior Citizen’s Services Fund Board was formed in 2013 to provide programs to improve the health, nutrition, and quality of life for Livingston County residents 60 years of age and older.

For more information call Tim Bosler at 660-247-0841; or for an application call Suzi Beck at 660-247-3484.