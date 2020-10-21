Another Step in Livingston County Electoral Process Complete

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Another regular and routine, but seemingly especially necessary in 2020, step in Livingston County’s electoral process occurred Wednesday (Oct. 21).

In the lobby area of the county courthouse in Chillicothe, veteran county clerk Sherry Parks, assisted by a representative each of the county’s Democratic and Republican party organizations, conducted the test of the vote tabulation equipment which will officially record and count the ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

In addition to the election judge from each of the major political parties, four of the local office candidates were on hand to observe, along with a member of the general public and an outgoing county officeholder.

As always, Parks noted and stressed that both the electronic tabulating machines – one of which is located at each polling location on election day – and the computer in her office used to collate and count the vote are never connected to any online device or used for any other purpose. This prevents the possibility of digital malware compromising the accuracy of the count.

As is the trend nationwide, advance voting in the election by absentee or requests for mail-in absentee ballots is running ahead of past norms, the clerk told those gathered, but not as dramatically as is being reported from many other locales across the country.

Wednesday (Oct. 21) is the last day registered voters could request the clerk’s office mail a ballot to them for absentee voting.

In-person absentee voting at the clerk’s office on the second floor of the Livingston County courthouse in downtown Chillicothe continues through the close of the business day Monday, Nov. 2. Special Saturday absentee-voting hours will be offered the weekend immediately prior to the election on Oct. 31. Those voting hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

If a voter believes he or she needs special voting arrangements, they should call Parks’ office at 660-646-8000, extension 3, during normal business hours Mondays through Fridays.