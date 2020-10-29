Marceline R-V Schools sets winter activity and athletic guidelines

Brookfield

On Wednesday morning, Marceline R-V School Superintendent Brian Sherrow sent a letter to parents and community members in regards to the districts winter athletic and activity guidelines due to COVID-19

After speaking with the Linn County Health Department the guidelines were developed to allow the “safe and successful opening of winter sports and activities,” Sherrow said in the letter.

The gym capacity will be limited to under 40% capacity threshold for all junior high, junior varsity and varsity basketball games along with junior high and high school wrestling. The usual capacity in the gym allows 1,200 spectators, operating at 40% will only allow 480 spectators in the gym.

Sherrow said that means the district will allow each home participant four spectators and visiting participants will be allowed, two spectators. At home events, there will be a maximum of 384 Marceline fans and a maximum of 96 fans from any opposing team.

“With a maximum capacity of 160 in the new gym, each participant (home and visiting) will be allowed two tickets for admission into the new gym,” Sherrow said noting that home seating will be on the north bleachers and the southeast bleachers will be reserved for visiting fans.

Throughout the winter months, current plans are to allow the pop band to perform on certain nights, pep band members will also receive tickets for spectators and students will be allowed to attend games on evenings in which pep band is not playing.

“Social distancing is recommended along with the use of a face mask. We ask that families sit in pods together, away from other fans. There will be a designated home and away sections in both gyms.

Several events have been canceled Sherrow noted, those include the Mat Classic and all youth activities including games and practices.