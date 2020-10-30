Police Blotter for Oct. 26-28

Chillicothe News

Press release for Oct. 28

5:59 a.m., Officer attending training session in St. Joseph.

9:04 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 10 block of Elm Street. Officers checked location and everything okay.

9:33 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of Donaldson Drive. Apparent malfunction. Everything okay.

10:05 a.m., Officer out at City Hall on administrative detail.

11:34 a.m., Officers assisted Livingston County Sheriff’s Dept. on a call in Chula of a subject suffering with anxiety issues.

12:53 p.m., Parking complaint at Hogan and Monroe Streets. Vehicle parked legally.

2:45 p.m., School Officer out in the 400 block of Calhoun Street on an investigation.

2:50 p.m., School Officer out on investigation in the 200 block of Herriford Street.

3:46 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Jameson Street on an animal call. Handled by officer.

4:03 p.m., Complaint of barking dog in the 1100 block of Clay Street. Owner was contacted and advised of complaint. Owner taking care of situation.

4:14 p.m., Complaint of careless motorcycle riding in the 200 block of Herriman Street. Officer checking area and subjects not located at this time.

6:14 p.m., Officer speaking on phone to subject reference a runaway juvenile from St. Joseph.

6:59 p.m., Officer out removing article from roadway in the 1600 block of Third Street.

8:36 p.m., Officers out in the 500 block of E. Business 36 with runaway juvenile from St. Joseph. Subject transported to the police department and later released to a parent.

10:24 p.m., Subjects in police department to speak with officer reference possible child endangerment. Determined no crime committed. No report.

11:16 p.m., Officer checking well-being of subject near Washington and Waples Street. Subject was okay.

11:26 p.m., Officer checking on vehicle parked on lot in the 800 block of S. Washington Street. Determined okay, no one around and building secure.

Press release for Oct. 27

12 a.m., -2:00 a.m., Officer conducted several business safety checks finding the businesses to be safe and secure.

4:58 a.m., Officers assisted EMS with a medical call in the 500 block of Waples Street.

9:10 a.m., Officer called to a business in the 500 block of South Washington Street for a report of suspicious activity. No suspicious activity was observed.

9:34 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 2700 block of Tomahawk. The resident was contacted and found to be safe.

2:23 p.m., Officers recovered property in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

6:27 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1900 block of North Washington Street.

7:35 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves for a report of shoplifting. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested a 31-year-old female for stealing. The female was processed, cited, and released pending a future Municipal Court appearance.

Press release for Oct. 26

2:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a flickering light in the 500 block of Clay St. Officers turned off the light.

5:56 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible stealing at the police department. No report was filed at that time.

7:37 a.m., Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the 900 block of Dickinson Ave.

8:05 a.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 1500 block of Calhoun St.

10:00 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

10:43 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a panic alarm in the 2700 block of N. Washington St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

12:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disabled vehicle at N. Washington St. at Mohawk Rd. The vehicle was towed.

12:33 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Calhoun St.

1:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Webster St. The vehicle was gone upon officers arrival.

1:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Derringer Dr. Officers contacted the person and did not discover any illegal activity.

1:38 p.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

2:45 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen who received a strange package at the police department. Officers inspected the package and contents, and it was disposed.

2:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a person yelling outside in the 1500 block of Calhoun St. Officers contacted the family, and the person was assisted by them.

2:54 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a phone scam at the police department. No report was filed at that time.

2:57 p.m., Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the 900 block of Dickinson Ave.

3:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a truck-tractor and trailer blocking the street in the 400 block of Corporate Dr. Officers discovered the vehicle was disabled and it was cleared from the street.

4:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the area of Polk St. and Elm St. Officers were unable to capture the dog. Animal Control was notified.

4:09 p.m., Officers arrested a 38-year-old male on an active Probation & Parole warrant. The male was processed and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 1600 block of Springhill St. Officers discovered there was no physical altercation, and no one wished to pursue charges.