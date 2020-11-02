COVID cases continue to rise, citizens asked to wear masks

As cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Livingston County Presiding Commissioner of Livingston County Ed Douglas said he and other are officials are asking citizens to take precautions, including wearing a mask and staying home when ill.

“On behalf of our County Commission, the City of Chillicothe, and our Livingston County Health Department, we strongly recommend that you take precautions to avoid contact with the COVID-19 virus,” Douglas said. “These precautions include wearing a mask, which is primarily for the purpose of avoiding spreading the disease to others. We also strongly recommend social distancing, avoiding large, congested group gatherings, and staying home if you have any symptoms of illness. It is especially important that the elderly and those with preexisting conditions take extra precautions to avoid the virus. If we will all take these precautions, together, we can dramatically slow the spread of the virus.”

On Monday, just hours after issuing this safety announcement, Douglas said he has also been notified of two offices in the courthouse that had someone test positive for the virus.

Due to the positive cases, the courthouse is closed until further notice. The building was open on Monday for those placing absentee ballots in advance of Tuesday’s presidential election.

The Livingston County Health Department said over the weekend they received notification of another death in the county, bringing the county’s total to 12 deaths due to the virus.

As of Monday, the county had a total of 483 cumulative cases, with 53 active cases and 16 current hospitalizations, including nine active cases among inmates at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, bringing that total to 263 inmates who has tested positive for the virus.

Jordan Ferguson, director of marketing and public relations for Hedrick Medical Center said that in the first and second quarters of 2020, neither Hedrick Medical Center or Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton has any COVID-19 patients.

“In third-quarter 2020, Hedrick and Wright Memorial combined for 34 COVID-related hospitalizations,” Ferguson said in an Oct. 28 email. “So far in October alone, Hedrick and Wright Memorial have combined for 33 COVID-related hospitalizations.”

According to information from the health department on Oct. 7, there were 320 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported in Livingston County, the numbers that week were up 109 cases from the week before. On Nov. 2, the county’s numbers were at 483.