Area bridge projects will close some roadways

Chillicothe News

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) currently has two bridge projects underway in Livingston County, one at U.S. Highway 65 south of Chillicothe at the Grand River and Route 190 west of Chillicothe at the Thompson River.

MoDOT announced that both projects have full road closures planned this week to allow for bridge deck pours.

U.S. Highway 65 will close at the Grand River Bridge at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. That closure will be in place around-the-clock through Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m.. All traffic will be directed over a signed detour route on Routes Z, C, DD, D and U.S. Highway 36. Route C between Route DD and U.S. Highway 36 will be closed to all but local traffic – those living and/or working along that section of Route C – during the U.S. Highway 65 detour.

Route 190 will close at the Thompson River Bridge at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. That closure will also be in place around-the-clock through Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m. All traffic will be directed over a signed detour route on Routes 190, U.S. Highway 65 and Route 6 through Jamesport and Trenton.

According to the press release, additional work will be needed before the projects are complete. Contractors plan to have the bridges open to two-way traffic in early December. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.