Linn County voters head to the polls

Linn County voters headed to the polls Tuesday, and like many voters across the state and country, some waited in line to cast their votes o a variety of matters.

Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson reported that 70.31% of voters cast ballots.

The results of local elections are as follows:

District 2 County Commissioner: incumbent Josh Much winning with 2,134 or 75.14% of votes; Dennis VanDyke with 703 or 24.75% of votes.

Kjersten Parn is the new Linn County Corner, winning with 4,003 votes to Roger Rhodes 1,554 votes.

Ed Lweis was voted to be the new 6th District Missouri State Representative with 853 votes to Terrence Fiala’s 443.

The results of uncontested races are as follows:

Collector/Treasurer, Renee B McKenzie, 4, 967, there were also 28 write-in votes cast.

Sheriff Jeff Henek received 5,077 votes and 64 write-in ballots were cast.

Brittanie M. Palmer received 4,963 votes to be the county assessor. There were also 33 write-in votes cast.

Colby Baker has 4,879 votes for public administrator. There were also 33 write-in votes cast.

Rusty Balck received 3,853 votes in his uncontested race for the 7th District Missouri State Representative. There were also 36 write-in votes cast.

Check online tomorrow at www.linncountyleder.com and the Monday, Nov. 9 issue of the Linn County Leader for reactions from the candidates.