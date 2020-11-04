LCSO offices under restricted access

Chillicothe News

The offices for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are under restricted access as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said Tuesday evening.

“The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Administrative portion of our building is under restricted access until further notice,” Cox said.

Those wishing to report a crime should call dispatch at 660-646-2121 and a deputy or the sheriff will be assigned to help you.

“Other business will be scheduled by our staff as needed,” Cox said. “Masks will be mandatory for all involved. If possible LCSO staff will attempt to meet you in an open-air location.”

Those wishing to apply for or renew a Concealed Carry License should note the LCSO will not be handling those for at least the next 30 days with the only exception being if someone is nearing their permit being expired within six months.

“We will be waiving any mandatory late fee incurred during this closure period,” Cox said.

Anyone nearing six months expired should call Captain Sindy Thomas at 660-646-0515 or email sthomas@livcoso.org and special arraignments will be made to assist you.

Cox said the office can be accessed by phone at 660-646-0515 and someone will be assigned to speak with you or call you back at the first opportunity.

If it is an emergency call 911.

For all other non-urgent needs call 660-646-0515 and leave a message if it is outside of administrative hours.

“Our deputies and sheriff will continue with criminal investigations, patrol duties, court security, civil process and helping people daily,” Cox said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Our office is small and we have a significant amount of statutory obligations and people to help. We have experienced COVID-19 within our organization and have had/have at least one other sworn officer off on medical leave for other reasons. Our goal is to help you.”