Livingston County holds fast to its Republican tilt

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The expected Livingston County landslide of support for Republican Party candidates up and down the ballot materialized as 71.73% of the county’s 9,473 registered voters participated in the 2020 general election.

With nearly 20% (1,341) of the eventual 6,795 ballots marked coming through advance and absentee voting, GOP candidates in contested office elections from the local level to the presidency routinely polled at 75 percent or higher within the county’s 14 precincts.

The presidential/vice presidential ticket of Donald Trump/Mike Pence picked up 78% of the votes cast in that election.

In the statewide office races, incumbent Gov. Mike Parson was even more successful, snaring 78.3% of the gubernatorial votes in the county.

Similarly, the other incumbent Republican statewide officeholders, except for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, sailed off with vote percentages in the upper 70% percent. Ashcroft set the Livingston County pace for his party’s state candidates with 83%.

The other federal government office relative to Livingston County which was subject to Tuesday’s vote was for U.S. Sixth District representative. In it, veteran incumbent Sam Graves swamped Democratic opponent Gena Ross and Libertarian Jim Higgins by corralling 83% of the 6,664 ballots marked in that race.

On the state government level, the overall 21st district senator winner – Republican Denny Hoskins – picked up a whopping 88% of the Livingston County vote en route to his overall 80-20 percent victory over a Libertarian challenger.

Livingston County voters were split virtually evenly on the Missouri Constitutional amendment proposal No. 1 with only a 37-vote margin in favor out of 6,357 total votes. That issue dealt with term-limiting all statewide offices, of which only the governor’s office has been so subject.

Constitutional amendment No. 3 received a massive “thumbs up” from county voters, 61.6% to 39.4%, a sharp, sharp contrast to the eventual statewide outcome which was a near even split.

Both judges on the county ballot – Missouri Supreme Court Justice Patricia Breckenridge and state Court of Appeals for the Western District Tom Chapman, a Chillicothean – were supported by wider margins than their eventual statewide/district-wide totals.