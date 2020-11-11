Police Blotter for Nov. 6-8

Chillicothe News

Press release for Nov. 8

12:32 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist near Washington and Park Lane by changing a flat tire for them. The driver then continued on their way.

1:06 a.m., Officers responded to the 1800 block of Boyd Street for an intoxicated juvenile. Officers spoke with the juvenile and their parents; a report has been referred to the Juvenile Officer.

7:39 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Webster Street for a domestic assault. Upon arrival officers met with the victim who sustained injuries to her head and neck area. The investigation is continuing.

8:39 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Polk Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers determined the disturbance was domestic in nature. No arrests were made due to the disturbance being verbal in nature.

12:42 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject over the phone about questions regarding possible child abuse.

1:27 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Waples Street to follow up with an ongoing investigation.

2:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of S Washington Street for two dogs running loose. The dogs were caught and returned to their owner.

3:07 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of stealing. As a result of the investigation Officers arrested the suspect for stealing.

3:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of 3rd Street for an open door on a building. Officers checked the building and secured the door.

4:17 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Polk Street for a report of a cable line down across the roadway. The line was removed, and the roadway was opened back up.

6:47 p.m., Officers spoke with subjects on the phone regarding property disputes and were advised it was a civil issue and would need an attorney.

7:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of S Washington Street to check the well being of a female subject. The subject was fine but trespassed from the business.

Press release for Nov. 7

12:15 a.m., Officer speaking with subject attempting to locate a relative. Officer was able to provide limited information.

8:10 a.m., Subject in the police department to ask a question officer. Officer spoke with the subject.

11:41 a.m., Report that traffic signals at Ryan Lane and Washington Streets are malfunctioning. Officer checked the lights and they are functioning correctly.

12:29 p.m., Report of trespassing in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. Subject was contacted by officers and left the scene.

1:15 p.m., Officers out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street to attempt warrant service. Officers unable to locate subject.

1:49 a.m., Report of fireworks in the area of First and Hickory streets. Officers unable to locate violators. 1:56 p.m., Officers out in the 700 block of Clay Street reference possible property damage. No actual damage inflicted. No report.

3:14 p.m., Subjects riding 4-wheelers on City property. Subjects were contacted by Officers and warned that they could not ride on private property not belonging to them without property owner’s permission.

5:11 p.m., Officers at the police department in reference domestic disturbance involving child custody. No arrests made and parties advised to contact legal representation and information on ex-parte filing was given.

7:16 p.m., Complaint of traffic sign being obscured by a parked vehicle on McVey Avenue. Owner contacted and the vehicle was moved.

7:35 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 500 block of Park Lane.

7:52 p.m., Officers out at intersection of Polk and Washington streets for a two-vehicle non-injury vehicle crash. an eastbound vehicle on Polk Street, making a left turn to travel north on Washington Street was struck by a southbound vehicle on Washington. The driver of the southbound vehicle was cited for disobeying a red traffic signal.

8:07 p.m., Report of possible gunshots in the area of the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate or hear anything sounding like gunshots.

9:27 p.m., Report from resident stating there was a loud boom in the area of Deringer Drive and Lambert. Officers spoke with a resident that stated it sounded like it was across town. Unfounded.

10:15 p.m., Report of vehicle in ditch of highway by Super-8 Motel. Subject from Super-8 had already pulled them out. Everybody was okay.

10:20 p.m., Report of possible domestic in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. Subjects were gone on Officers arrival. Officers spoke with suspects later in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Determined to be subjects that had been staying at the residence, not them.

10:24 p.m., Report of loud truck revving its engine on Fifteenth Street and near YMCA. Unable to locate truck in the area.

10:28 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent pickup near the 1700 block of Locust Street. Area was searched and the vehicle was not located by officers.

11:36 p.m., Report of subjects dressed in all black, walking on Sunset Avenue from near Edgewood Cemetery. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate.

Press release for Nov. 6

12:09 a.m., Officer out in the 500 block of Jackson Street to check the well-being of a subject. Family member notified of the subject's condition and possible need for future monitoring.

3:45 a.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Elm Street to look for a subject’s lost item. Officer unable to locate the item.

4:17 a.m., Officers out in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane on possible disturbance. Situation handled by Officers. Subject given courtesy ride from scene.

4:49 a.m., Officers out in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane on a continuing investigation of an earlier incident.

6:59 a.m., Officers out in the 1500 block of Jackson Street on a try to locate. Subject found to no longer reside at the location.

7:43 a.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

7:48 a.m., School Officer at the middle school conducting Emergency drills.

8:30 a.m., Officer out for motorist assist at Sunset and Polk Street. Assistance provided.

9:27 a.m., Officers in the 500 block of Elm Street contacting subject reference possible threats. Officers will be contacting another agency with information.

9:52 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference to a question of child custody.

10:27 a.m., Officers took a delayed accident report that occurred on 11/05/2020 in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. This investigation is ongoing.

10:28 a.m., School Officer out at residence in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive on school matter.

11:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Locust in reference to suspicious activity on the night prior. A driver's license was located near the door and 3 young males were on camera in the area. We are currently investigating this and are attempting to locate the males to speak with them.

1:50 p.m., Officers checking complaint of dog left in vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The dog was found to be okay.

2:34 p.m., Officer out in the 500 block of Waples Street on investigation.

3:13 p.m., Officers out at residence in the 400 block of Samuel Street reference a domestic disturbance. Determined to be verbal and no arrests made.

3:16 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:46 p.m., School Resource Officer began an investigation of alleged child abuse and neglect in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. As a result, a juvenile was removed from the home and a report was referred to the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children's Division.

5:07 p.m., Officers out on a reported two-vehicle accident at South and Graves Street intersection. Information obtained and report pending.

5:37 p.m., Officers out in the 500 block of Jackson Street with a subject having anxiety issues. Information obtained for mental health referral.

6:17 p.m., Suspicious activity reported on E. Bridge Street. Subject was located and was working late at the site.

6:28 p.m., Report of suspicious vehicle with its lights on at the School Bus Barn property. Vehicle belongs to a staff member.

6:41 p.m., Subject at the police department to speak with officer reference theft. Determined to be a civil matter. No report.

8:30 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reporting property damage to residence of relative. Advised to have relative make the report.

9:26 p.m., Loud music complaint from the north end of Grandview Street. Subjects were contacted and advised of the complaint. They advised they would keep the noise down.

10:32 p.m., Request from another agency to contact residents in the 1000 block of Adam Drive in reference to the whereabouts of their vehicle which was parked in their jurisdiction. Officers were unable to make contact with the residents.