HMC to move drive-thru COVID testing to new location

Chillicothe News

Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) is moving their COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to a new location to better accommodate anticipated winter weather in the coming months, according to a press release from Jordan Ferguson, director of marketing and public relations for HMC. The current site will close at 2 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 12. The new location will open at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, at the American Legion building located at 1400 Washington Street.

“We looked at our current site and realized that winter weather might cause some issues for staff and patients alike,” said Steve Schieber, CEO, Hedrick Medical Center. “Our new site will provide patients with an overhang to pull under, providing both the patient and our staff members cover in the case of inclement weather. I want to thank Ed Milbank for donating use of the former Washington Street Food & Drink location for the past eight months. I also want to thank the Chillicothe American Legion for allowing us to use their building for a testing site going forward. In uncertain times, it’s encouraging to have the generous support of community members and organizations who recognize the need to protect and care for the health and well-being of the community.”

The testing site hours will remain the same, operating Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain an order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.