Main Street Memory Tree Ornaments on sale until Monday

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe is taking orders for the purchase of Memory Tree Ornaments. The ornaments can be purchased for $10 for one or $25 for three. The ornaments will have placed inside them the name of the person(s) that are being memorialized. Bulbs will be placed on Main Street Chillicothe’s Memory Tree in Silver Moon Plaza at 707 Webster St.

The bulbs will remain on the tree until the end of the holiday season.

“Due to the uncertainties created by COVID-19, final arrangements will be coming out soon, Main Street Chillicothe Executive Director Pam Jarding said in a press release. “At this time we will concentrate on the selling of ornaments. Names of the person(s) being memorialized will be read so family/friend members will be able to hear their names, with a bell rung after the reading of each name.

“Main Street Chillicothe has had to make a lot of changes in the way we handled events this year, and for that we apologize, but the safety of everyone concerned is at the forefront.”

The deadline for the purchase of the ornaments is 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16. There are various ways to make a purchase. On the website, www.downtownchilli.com and click on the event then there will be a place at the bottom of the page to use various forms of payment. Those interested can also call the Main Street Office at 660-646-4071. Ornaments can also be purchased in person at 514 Washington St.

“This Dedication Ceremony has become an opportunity to celebrate the life of a loved one or a friend who has now passed on,” Jarding said.