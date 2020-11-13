Police Blotter Nov. 9-11

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Nov. 11

1:43 a.m., Officers checking on 911 call from 1200 block of Third Street. No problem found at residence.

2:19 a.m., Call of suspicious person hanging around Hedrick Medical Center lot. Subject was contacted by officers and advised to leave the premises.

4:28 a.m., Officer made contact with a resident in the 1200 block of Broadway upon observing the rear hatch of a vehicle open in a driveway. Owner checked and nothing missing.

5:03 a.m., Officer responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Business 36 in reference drug paraphernalia being found in a waste receptacle. Item brought to the police department for disposal.

8:09 a.m., Theft of construction equipment stolen from roadside at Polk and Grandview streets. Investigation continuing.

9:17 a.m., Complaint of dog running loose in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. Dog returned to the owner.

10:23 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 1600 block of Springhill Road. Unable to contact anyone at address.

10:44 a.m., School Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street on school matter.

11:03 a.m., School Officer out for well-being check in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Negative contact at residence.

1:13 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist south of town on U.S. Highway 65.

2:03 p.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Vine Street for property damage to a vehicle. Taillight broken. Report taken.

3:05 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

4:21 p.m., School Officer out at residence in the 1200 block of Polk Street to contact a subject on school issue.

7:28 p.m., Officer out on motorist assist at Jackson and Washington streets. Subject had ran out of fuel. Vehicle pushed to shoulder of roadway.

8:40 p.m., Subject calling the police department with concerns about the opposite party in an ex-parte hearing parking near his residence. Officer will call; has spoken with subject numerous times.

11:07 p.m., Another call from the same subject, requesting a welfare check on a child. Officer returning call to subject.

Press release for Nov. 10

7:30 a.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

9:24 a.m., Officer out at Probation and Parole Office to arrest a subject on a Livingston County Probation Warrant. The subject was unable to post the required bond and transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

11:52 a.m., Officer out at residence in 300 block of Wilson Street to speak with a subject with questions on identity theft.

12:10 p.m., Officer speaking on phone with subject in reference child custody issue.

1:05 p.m., Report of possible intoxicated driver northbound on Washington Street from the 1000 block. Officers unable to locate.

1:18 p.m., Officer searching area of Locust, Jackson and Washington streets for dog running loose. Unable to locate.

3:14 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:32 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic at Third and Washington streets.

3:49 p.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Springhill Street on an attempt to contact and check well-being. Negative contact with subject. Advised mother and grandmother of the situation.

4:24 p.m., Officer speaking to subject on phone reference a child getting off the bus at the wrong bus stop.

6:03 p.m., Report of subject causing a disturbance in the 600 block of S. Washington Street. Subject yelling and cussing. The subject was contacted by officers and is moving on.

7:23 p.m., Officers checking 1000 block of Locust Street for a 911 call with someone yelling and cussing the police. Officers unable to locate anyone in the area.

7:29 p.m., Subject inside business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street, yelling and cussing at people. Subject was contacted by officers, warned and moved on.

9:05 p.m., Officer checking vehicle in the middle school parking lot. Vehicle unattended.

9:13 p.m., Disturbance in the 1200 block of Polk Street. Male resident arrested for domestic assault and resisting arrest. Subject was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail and incarcerated on 24-hour hold.

10:28 p.m., Officers at Hedrick Medical Center to have a prisoner medically cleared for incarceration.

12:42 a.m., Officers transporting prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Press release for Nov. 9

4:01 a.m., Commercial alarm in 500 block of Corporate Drive. Employees on scene.

7:00 a.m., Officers out attempting to locate subject suffering anxiety issues including thoughts of self-harm. Out in different locations trying to locate subject. Subject located in the 200 block of Washington Street and transported to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment then transferred to a mental health facility for evaluation and treatment.

8:20 a.m., School Officer out at middle school on school-related issue.

8:59 a.m., Business alarm in 1000 block of Graves Street. Alarm malfunction.

9:30 a.m., Complaint of debris in roadway in the area of 11th and Elm streets. Observed as leaves that had blown onto the roadway.

10:22 a.m., Subject reporting possible theft in the 1200 block of Springhill Street. Subject apparently having memory issue. A family member was present and made aware of the situation.

10:38 a.m., Officer performing well-being check for another agency. The subject of the check will be set up for a Child Advocacy hearing by the requesting agency.

10:54 a.m., School Officer checking on dog complaint in the 900 block of State Street. Handled by officer.

12:57 p.m., Report of property damage from the 400 block of Jackson Street. Investigation continuing.

2:24 p.m., School Officer out at middle school to serve paper on administration.

3:00 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:22 p.m., Subject wanting to speak with officer in reference obtaining information on previous vehicle accident. Officer spoke with the subject.

3:33 p.m., Call from business in 200 block of N. Washington Street in reference to a vehicle left on the business lot. Family member was notified.

4:51 p.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Reynard Street to attempt to locate a subject wanted on warrant. Officers unable to locate.

4:57 p.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of W. Business 36 for break-in and property damage. Investigation continuing.

5:21 p.m., Subject reporting fraud over the phone. Victim reporting they were advised that their computer account was hacked and they could fix it for a certain amount of money. Victim fell prey to the scheme and purchased several gift cards as payment. Citizens are advised that if someone contacts them and says that they can help them and wants payment in gift cards or other means, DON’T DO IT! It’s a scam! Lately, there have been many reports that suspects are indicating they are from the Social Security Administration and saying you owe taxes and want to be paid or else have you arrested. DON’T BELIEVE THIS! This is also a scam. Legitimate businesses are not going to call you and make threats to you. Don’t provide any personal or banking information and HANG UP THE PHONE!

5:37 p.m., Officer recovered a bag of illegal drugs that had been found in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. It was brought to the police department to be destroyed.

6:32 p.m., Well-being check requested on subjects in the 500 block of Williams Street. All okay.

7:16 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street.

7:29 p.m., Officer speaking with a subject that has received numerous calls from subjects stating they are an Apple Support group. The victim of calls provided no information over the phone. This is the correct action to do. The subject advised to contact their service carrier and to HANG UP! on the caller.

9:00 p.m., Complaint of a careless and imprudent driver in the 200 block of East Polk Street. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

9:30 p.m., Suspicious person observed in the 1100 block of Trenton Street. Officer located the subject that was moving plants inside for the night.